Two dead, two injured in three separate Kansas City shootings Thursday night: Police

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Four people were shot, including two fatally within the span of a few minutes, in three separate instances of violence on Thursday night across Kansas City.

Police officers responded the first homicide around 10:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of East 46th Street in the city’s Vineyard neighborhood. Neighbors heard gunfire and called 911, then reported seeing a person on the ground in a yard, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman.

The gunshot victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRmmp_0iG9xy4a00
Kansas City police were investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Thursday night in the 4600 block of East 46th Street. Bill Lukitsch

Within five minutes of that report, Kansas City police officers were summoned to the scene of another fatal shooting in the 6100 block of Tracy Avenue. One victim, also an adult male, was found outside of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Early information from the investigation at 61st and Tracy pointed to some form of an altercation between the victim and a suspect before the shooting unfolded, Becchina said.

Police had yet to identify a suspect in either homicide as of early Friday morning.

Earlier Thursday, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to another shooting near 67th and Olive streets, where two teenage boys were wounded by gunfire.

One of the teens told police they were walking down the street when an unknown person started shooting at them. Both suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Police did not believe any of Thursday’s shootings were connected.

The killings Thursday marked the 122nd and 123rd homicides in Kansas City so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star . Last year, there were 157 homicides in the city, representing the second-deadliest year on record.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shootings to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

#Shooting#City Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

