State of Illinois and Heartland Community College break ground on electric vehicle energy storage facility
NORMAL – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity joined Heartland Community College Friday to break ground on its new state-of-the-art Electric Vehicle Energy Storage Manufacturing Training Academy facility. Funded in part by a $7.5 million capital grant, the training facility will prepare students to meet the growing needs of the expanding electric vehicle industry. Heartland’s program, which launched at a temporary site in 2021, provides students with training, certificates, and degrees in Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Technology.
Grant awarded to Ottawa for passenger rail study
OTTAWA – Nearly one-quarter of a million dollar grant was awarded to the North Central Illinois Council of Governments to partially pay for a on study adding passenger rail through the Illinois valley. Rebuild Illinois awarded more than $10 million statewide to a number of communities for projects and activities to support transportation across the state. The $310,000 study will help determine where the potential train stations could be located on the proposed rail connection between Peoria and Chicago.
Illinois firm OKs $2.5M for alleged Louisiana violations
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says an Illinois company has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle safety charges from an explosion that killed three welders at a Louisiana containerboard mill in 2017, and for other alleged safety violations. A news release Thursday said the blast at the Packaging Corporation of America plant in DeRidder launched a 100,000-gallon storage tank over a six-story building. The proposed settlement and charges against the company based in Lake Forest, Illinois, were filed Thursday in federal court in Lake Charles, Louisiana. As is common in agreements reached before charges are filed, the company does not admit any liability. A judge will decide whether to approve the settlement after a 45-day comment period.
City of Chicago gets disaster declaration for building explosion
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for the apartment building in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago which was devastated by an explosion September 20th. One person died and seven others were injured in the blast and partial collapse of the structure. The disaster declaration will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance. Homeowners or renters could apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses and not-for-profits could borrow up to $2 million for physical damages.
Meat & Poultry Supply Chain grant program announced
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a new $6 million capital grant program designed to strengthen the meat and poultry supply chain by helping independently owned meat processing companies in Illinois build capacity and create and retain jobs. Through the Meat & Poultry Supply Chain Capital Grant Program, companies are eligible for grants of $250,000 to $1.5 million, with a company match of at least four times the amount awarded. The grants cover up to 20 percent of capital costs to build or expand plants. In the wake of the pandemic, meat prices have increased considerably, in part due to limited capacity and lack of competition.
IVCC awarded $3.5 million grant for ag education facility
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has secured a large grant to construct a new agriculture education facility. The $3.5 million grant awarded from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds and generate $500,000 in private investment. This grant will allow IVCC to train and upskill agriculture workers, aid in the development of new technology, and develop sustainable practices. The EDA investment is expected to create 100 jobs and retain 15 jobs.
Three dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — State police say three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound about 8 p.m. EDT Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway’s center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Both the SUV’s driver, 31-year-old Mark Pelini of Canfield, Ohio, and its sole passenger, 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the pickup truck’s front seat passenger, 57-year-old Jane Beecher of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Final designs for new IVCC Ag facility could be ready in three months
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College is expecting construction of the new ag and lab classrooms south of the campus in the next 12-18 months. IVCC was named the recipient of a $3.5 million U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration grant to construct the new facility. The grant will cover about 80 percent of the cost of an ag classroom and lab building south of campus. Two years ago, IVCC opened phase 1 of its ag complex, a 60 x 100-foot storage facility to house tractors, tillage tools, planters and other high-tech equipment.
IDPH Reports nearly half-million doses of new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines administered in less than a month
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 493,000 residents have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, including 137,000 doses in the last week. Daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.
City of Mendota sets Trick or Treat; Leaf Pickup dates
MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has set Trick or Treat hours for Halloween. The traditional downtown event for the area businesses will be held from 3 PM – 5 PM, and the citywide Trick or Treat hours will be from 5 PM – 7 PM on October 31st. It was also announced on Monday that the city leaf pickup program will resume on October 24th.
Water main flushing announced in Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – The City of Spring Valley has announced the upcoming schedule of water main flushing, which begins today. All areas west of Hall High School will have potentially low water pressure and some discoloration. Flushing will continue around the community through Friday, October 14th.
Swap Shop 10/4/ 22
1602 N Wasson, Streator. Glassware, records, some furniture, Tupperware, much miscellaneous, all has to go. BARN/GARAGE SALE. – LAST CHANCE – Sat. 8th 9-3, 778 Greenwing, Amboy,. Holiday decorations, electronics, antique bottles, bird feeders, tools, much more. LOOKING FOR a back door that is outswing and windows for...
Two vehicle crash kills both drivers in Lee County
SUBLETTE – Two people are dead after a two vehicle crash in Lee County Saturday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the intersection of LaMoille Road and Maytown Road around 3:00 PM southwest of Sublette. Authorities say 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was driving north on LaMoille road when a collision occurred with a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Bonnie Ackert of Dixon, who was traveling east on Maytown road. A passenger in Moorman’s vehicle, 23-year-old Victoria Moorman, was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, but both Ackert and Dane Moorman succumbed to their injuries from the crash. The collision remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Lee County Man Charged With Arson
DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received numerous reports of telephone scammers calling and claiming to be a Sergeant with the department. The “Sergeant” states that you failed to comply with a civil process and that there is or will be a warrant for your arrest. Several of the reports also stated that the phone number was spoofed, and it appeared the call actually came from Sycamore. The Sheriff’s Office notes that if you do have a warrant for your arrest, they will come to you. They advise if you receive one of these scam type calls allegedly from any law enforcement agency, hang up immediately and do not provide any information.
Arson cause of KFC fire in LaSalle
LASALLE – Authorities say the cause of the fire at Kentucky Fried Chicken in LaSalle is arson and an active investigation is underway. According to the LaSalle Police Department, an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the June 28th fire that completely destroyed the structure located at 145 3rd Street. The LaSalle Police Department Investigation Division is leading the case and is still actively conducting an in-depth extensive investigation into who is responsible for the arson. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Department’s Investigative Division. All information can be submitted anonymously and you may receive a cash reward.
