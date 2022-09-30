SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received numerous reports of telephone scammers calling and claiming to be a Sergeant with the department. The “Sergeant” states that you failed to comply with a civil process and that there is or will be a warrant for your arrest. Several of the reports also stated that the phone number was spoofed, and it appeared the call actually came from Sycamore. The Sheriff’s Office notes that if you do have a warrant for your arrest, they will come to you. They advise if you receive one of these scam type calls allegedly from any law enforcement agency, hang up immediately and do not provide any information.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO