Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Perry Township considers end to school choice for elementary students

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools administrators are considering a proposal to end parents being able to choose where their kids go to elementary school. The proposal would establish boundaries in the district for its 11 elementary schools and would likely mean some of the district’s elementary school kids would have to switch schools next year.
WTHR

Greenwood automotive teacher wins national education prize

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood teacher earned national recognition Tuesday morning. Andrice Tucker, an automotive teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was announced as one of 20 winners across the country of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Tucker won $15,000 for himself and...
WTHR

Could you pull a 6,000-pound truck? This organization hopes you will for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS — If you and your friends have what it takes to pull a 6,000-pound moving truck, there's a nonprofit looking for your support. Wheaton World Wide Moving/Bekins Van Lines is hosting a truck pull on Thursday, Oct. 6 to raise money for Give Kids The World, a nonprofit resort in central Florida that hosts children with critical illnesses and their families for a free, weeklong vacation.
WTHR

Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
WTHR

What are the differences between TSA PreCheck and Clear?

INDIANAPOLIS — Rick and Janet Johnson are headed out on vacation. "Pick up a Disney cruise with the granddaughter," Rick said. They can also cruise through security because they both have TSA PreCheck. "The lines are shorter," he said. TSA PreCheck is a purchased, government-issued privilege that says you're...
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Update on fall foliage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We're now a couple of weeks into fall, as we watch the leaf cam down in Brown County starting to show more color changes. Based on the climatology of leaf color change in Indiana, central parts of the state should be reporting minimal change with more patchy color changes in the northern tier of the state.
WTHR

3 dead, 13 hurt in recent violence around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — In a three-day period, more than a dozen people became victims to violence in Marion County. 13News is looking into the numbers and hearing from some of the victims of the most recent violent crimes. Homicides are down by almost 17% from this time last year, but...
WTHR

EnPower lithium-ion battery production facility opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — EnPower, Inc. opened its first production company in Indianapolis to make lithium-ion batteries. The 92,000-square-foot production facility at Hague Road and East 86th Street will open with an initial capacity of 800 MWh. It is expected to quickly grow to more than one GWh. EnPower promises its...
WTHR

WTHR

