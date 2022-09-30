Read full article on original website
Perry Township considers end to school choice for elementary students
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools administrators are considering a proposal to end parents being able to choose where their kids go to elementary school. The proposal would establish boundaries in the district for its 11 elementary schools and would likely mean some of the district’s elementary school kids would have to switch schools next year.
Greenwood automotive teacher wins national education prize
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood teacher earned national recognition Tuesday morning. Andrice Tucker, an automotive teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was announced as one of 20 winners across the country of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Tucker won $15,000 for himself and...
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
Marion County leaders seek new approach to help youth who commit crimes
INDIANAPOLIS — Clergy, Marion County judges, law enforcement officials and others came together Tuesday to discuss how to end youth violence. "It's always easy to sit there and say, 'Just lock everybody up.' That's not a solution to our problem," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. It's a problem...
Leaders seek answers to juvenile crime problem in Indianapolis
Leaders say in order to solve youth violence, we need intervention. And that intervention must begin at an early age.
TeenWorks empowers at-risk youth with developing post-high school skills
INDIANAPOLIS — Teens like Alexa Castillo are getting a head start in life through a free program called TeenWorks. It is a program empowering at-risk youth to succeed in college, the community and their career. "They have all these barriers. It's just an uphill battle to get into college...
East side neighborhood wants time to heal, but violence continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors say crime has not slowed down in an east Indianapolis neighborhood where one person was killed and two were wounded last Friday. Since that shooting, at least five more people were shot in the surrounding area. And, two of those people died. One of the shootings...
Federal court sides with Roncalli in former guidance counselor's suit
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal court has sided with Roncalli High School in a lawsuit filed by a guidance counselor who was let go for being in a same-sex marriage. Shelly Fitzgerald filed the suit back in 2019. (Note: The video above is a previous 13News story about Fitzgerald's lawsuit...
Downtown Indy, Inc. targets young people, families to move downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of people living in downtown Indianapolis is at an all-time high. More than 30,000 people live downtown now, but leaders with Downtown Indy, Inc. are hoping to increase that number over the next few years. The nonprofit said the goal is to get more young...
Could you pull a 6,000-pound truck? This organization hopes you will for a good cause
INDIANAPOLIS — If you and your friends have what it takes to pull a 6,000-pound moving truck, there's a nonprofit looking for your support. Wheaton World Wide Moving/Bekins Van Lines is hosting a truck pull on Thursday, Oct. 6 to raise money for Give Kids The World, a nonprofit resort in central Florida that hosts children with critical illnesses and their families for a free, weeklong vacation.
'I love my family' | Purdue University student arrested for murder of roommate in residence hall
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University police are investigating the homicide of a student at a residence hall overnight. A university spokesperson said a 911 call came into the Purdue University Police Department at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday morning from McCutcheon Hall. A suspect — the roommate of the victim...
2 recent domestic violence cases in Indy have advocates continuing push for change
INDIANAPOLIS — For many, the threat of violence is a daily and silent fear. In the last two weeks, IMPD has responded to two domestic violence incidents. "It's just sad out here. I think this is happening every day, you know?" said George Johnson. Johnson arrived home Sunday to...
Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop
INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
California drug trafficker caught in Indiana sentenced to almost 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS — Felix Becerra-Aguilera, 40, of California will serve 45 months in federal prison after being caught in Indiana. The troopers stopped his red Chevy for following too closely behind another car on I-70 near Greenfield Sept. 13, 2021. Inside the car, troopers found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills in the...
What are the differences between TSA PreCheck and Clear?
INDIANAPOLIS — Rick and Janet Johnson are headed out on vacation. "Pick up a Disney cruise with the granddaughter," Rick said. They can also cruise through security because they both have TSA PreCheck. "The lines are shorter," he said. TSA PreCheck is a purchased, government-issued privilege that says you're...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Update on fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We're now a couple of weeks into fall, as we watch the leaf cam down in Brown County starting to show more color changes. Based on the climatology of leaf color change in Indiana, central parts of the state should be reporting minimal change with more patchy color changes in the northern tier of the state.
3 dead, 13 hurt in recent violence around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — In a three-day period, more than a dozen people became victims to violence in Marion County. 13News is looking into the numbers and hearing from some of the victims of the most recent violent crimes. Homicides are down by almost 17% from this time last year, but...
Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage...
New 'beauty bar' at Riley Hospital gives NICU parents much needed pampering
INDIANAPOLIS — It's easy for Sarah Pulley to relate to moms who sit in her chair, not only at her own hair salon in Carmel, but at the salon she helps run inside Riley Hospital for Children. Pulley's daughter, Amelia, was born at just 27 weeks' gestation, spending 125...
EnPower lithium-ion battery production facility opens in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — EnPower, Inc. opened its first production company in Indianapolis to make lithium-ion batteries. The 92,000-square-foot production facility at Hague Road and East 86th Street will open with an initial capacity of 800 MWh. It is expected to quickly grow to more than one GWh. EnPower promises its...
