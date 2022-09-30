Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
City of Reno Releases Fall 2022 Community Clean-Up Dates
The City of Reno has announced the dates of its upcoming fall clean-ups. Residents are invited to participate by bringing the appropriate waste accepted at each event, or by contributing volunteer time. Residents can sign up to receive emails for upcoming volunteer opportunities. “We can all play a role in...
2news.com
Run on Tuna breaks record collecting tuna cans for Food Bank of Northern Nevada
34,769 cans of Tuna were delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the month of September from Run on Tuna setting a new record. Over 189,000 cans of tuna have been donated to the Food Bank over the past 12 years through Run on Tuna. "We are so...
2news.com
Memorial Garden Dedicated to Reno Mayor Bob Cashell
A Memorial Garden was dedicated to the late City of Reno Mayor, Bob Cashell, on Tuesday. The public was invited to attend this short service at Bicentennial Park, located at First and Ralston Streets in downtown Reno. Cashell (1938-2020) served the City of Reno as mayor from 2002-2014. He was...
2news.com
New Reno Taco Shop Offering Free Tacos for National Taco Day
It's National Taco Day, and Reno's newest taco shop is giving away free tacos to celebrate. Rusty Taco on South Virginia Street - the former location of Nu Yalk Pizza - opened the doors a little more than a month ago. And it's been busy there. "It's been crazy," said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Carson High Blue Thunder Marching Band Wins at Galena Competition
The Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band won first place in the AA Band Division at the Galena Performance of Champions field show tournament in Reno this past weekend. The band, performing their field show titled "Along Came a Spider," outscored all bands in their division with a score...
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
2news.com
Local SCHEELS partnering with Wolf Pack Athletics for charitable social media campaign
The Reno-Sparks SCHEELS is partnering with Nevada Wolf Pack Athletics for a charitable social media campaign. The RS SCHEELS and Nevada Athletics are competing against the Johnstown CO. SCHEELS and Colorado State Athletics. The campaign is running on the local Facebook pages of the two SCHEELS stores. There is a...
2news.com
Above Average Water Year
Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Carson City School District Seeks Parent Volunteer for Family Life Advisory Committee
The Carson City School District is accepting applications from parents to fill one parent vacancy on the district’s Family Life Advisory Committee. CCSD says the primary purpose of the Family Life Program is to provide a well-defined course of instruction, which is endorsed by the Board of Trustees as the district’s sex education program. The program includes factual instruction concerning acquired immune deficiency syndrome and instruction on the human reproductive system, related communicable diseases and sexual responsibility. Appointment as a member of the committee shall be for an initial term of three years.
2news.com
Historic Sutro Tunnel Entrance Collapse Cleared, Reconstruction Underway
Over the past several months Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been hard at work at the Sutro Tunnel site located in Dayton, Nev. “Cleaning, clearing and repairing. We have been hard at work,” Friends of Sutro Tunnel Manager Chris Pattison said. Improvements made to the 26-acre site include, but...
2news.com
Gas Prices Continue to Spike in Reno
Gas prices have gone up more than 30 cents in the last week, according to AAA. The average price in Reno was reported at $5.79 on Monday. It was $5.44 this time last week and $5.08 just a month ago. So what's driving up prices to rise so fast, specifically...
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Single-Use Plastic Bottle Ban In South Lake Tahoe
The ban will prohibit the sale of bottles that are less than one gallon, with an exception for emergencies. The ban will prohibit the sale of single-use plastic water bottles less than one gallon.
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Missing Elderly Woman
Police say Carol Lynne was last seen at the Silver Legacy on October 3. Police need your help finding an 80-year-old woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon.
FOX Reno
Blue Angels highlight aviation roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport
The elite Blue Angels will highlight the bi-annual aviation roundup at the Minden-Tahoe Airport this weekend. The event features excellent airshow performers and military jet demonstrations teams. Ranging from military aircraft to iconic classics and historical airplanes, the roundup offers aviation enthusiasts, families and friends the chance to become immersed...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man Near Dayton
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton. Deputies say Richard 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Authorities say he has a history of medical...
2news.com
Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend
It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
2news.com
Deadly Shooting Investigation in Downtown Reno
A man is behind bars accused of killing another man Sunday afternoon. A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon.
2news.com
Cooking mishap Riverside Drive Apartment Fire Under Investigation
Reno Fire Department (RFD) Investigators determined that a structure fire in downtown Reno started in the kitchen from an energized burner that ignited combustibles that were placed next to it. On October 3, 2022, at 8:13 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire at 1200 Riverside Drive. The fire was...
2news.com
NV Energy Reports 3,500+ Customers Were Without Power in Douglas County
NV Energy reports that more than 3,500 customers were without power across Douglas County. NDOT says the issue led to temporary outages of some traffic signals, including in U.S. 395 and State Route 88 area. NV Energy says the outages are under investigation.
Comments / 0