The Carson City School District is accepting applications from parents to fill one parent vacancy on the district’s Family Life Advisory Committee. CCSD says the primary purpose of the Family Life Program is to provide a well-defined course of instruction, which is endorsed by the Board of Trustees as the district’s sex education program. The program includes factual instruction concerning acquired immune deficiency syndrome and instruction on the human reproductive system, related communicable diseases and sexual responsibility. Appointment as a member of the committee shall be for an initial term of three years.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO