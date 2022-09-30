Read full article on original website
Depeche Mode confirm future with new album and 2023 world tour
Depeche Mode have announced their first album and tour since the passing of bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher. Dave Gahan and Martin Gore vowed to honour the memory of the co-founding member of the 'Enjoy The Silence' group - who died aged 60 in June - by completing the upcoming LP, 'Memento Mori', which is due out next spring.
Jake Lacy – from nice guy to the man the viewers hate
Before Jake Lacy became Shane, the odious newlywed in last year’s smash-hit class satire The White Lotus, the 37-year-old actor was famous for playing nice guys. Not just good guys, but human beings so exceedingly pleasant in looks and affect that they could only be fiction.In HBO’s Girls, for example, Lacy was Fran, the kindly schoolteacher who still offered Hannah a ride after she dumped him hundreds of miles from home. In the 2020 remake of High Fidelity, he played a harmless rock-climbing fanatic – the guy you date when you’re on the rebound from heartache.Lacy thinks the nicest guy...
Lorde says she was forced to delete Instagram post as it broke New Zealand election rules
Lorde says she was forced to delete an Instagram post as it broke New Zealand election rules. The 25-year-old – born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor – renowned as the country’s biggest pop singer, withdrew a message to her 9.5 million Instagram followers, which she had used to back Labour councillor candidate Efeso Collins in the Auckland mayoral race.
Kim Kardashian's success 'stems from her work ethic'
Kim Kardashian's "work ethic" has been key to her success, according to her personal trainer. The 41-year-old businesswoman has become a global star since appearing in her family's reality TV series, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - but Gunnar Peterson believes Kim has worked hard for her success. He said:...
