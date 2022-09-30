ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Previewing UMD football’s mental health awareness game

By Alex Flum
DC News Now
DC News Now
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, when it plays Michigan State, the Maryland football team will hold its mental health awareness game for the second straight year. The school is hosting the game through a partnership with Rachel Joy Baribeau, former sportscaster and founder of I’m Changing the Narrative.

Baribeau and Maryland punter Anthony Pecorella joined Derek Forrest and Alex Flum on the Game Night couch Thursday.

