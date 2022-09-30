Previewing UMD football’s mental health awareness game

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, when it plays Michigan State, the Maryland football team will hold its mental health awareness game for the second straight year. The school is hosting the game through a partnership with Rachel Joy Baribeau, former sportscaster and founder of I’m Changing the Narrative.

Baribeau and Maryland punter Anthony Pecorella joined Derek Forrest and Alex Flum on the Game Night couch Thursday.

You can read and view our story on last year’s game here .

