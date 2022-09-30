Read full article on original website
No. 7 Syracuse Men’s Soccer falls to No. 22 Cornell 2-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 7 Syracuse men’s soccer suffered a home loss in a top-25 clash against No. 22 Cornell. The Big Red capitalized on Orange miscues, netting their two goals on a Syracuse own goal and a successful penalty shot. Sophomore forward Nathan Opoku scored Syracuse’s lone goal from the penalty spot in the closing moments of the match.
Syracuse Football team using bye week to give back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Division 1 football players, they are used to getting up early and grinding out some work, but this morning at the Samaritan Center, it was a different kind of labor. Athletes Who Care is a nonprofit organization that focuses on empowering student-athletes to give...
Student-Athlete of the Week: Phoenix’s Courtney Carter
PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Courtney Carter has made a name for herself on the pitch. “Her athleticism, her no fear, and her mentality is what sets her apart,” said head coach Jason Stenta. “She was one always going in to get the tackles. It didn’t matter if you were a senior or if you were a junior, she was in the mix every time. You could tell she would develop to be a very special player.”
Utica Police Department takes part in Excelsior Challenge
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 4th, nearly 150 New York State law enforcement personnel participated in the 2022 Excelsior Challenge held by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Officers worked through real-life, scenarios that will help them in unique situations such as school threats. “You’re...
“Annie” hits the Landmark Theatre tomorrow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the middle of the last century, Syracuse had a reputation as a try-out town for theater shows headed to Broadway and across the country. That reputation is coming back. The latest show to gear up for their national tour is the classic musical, “Annie,”...
Super DIRT Week happening now at Oswego Speedway
(WSYR-TV) — We are right smack dab in the middle of Super DIRT week, which culminates with the 50th running of the historic Billy Whittaker cars 200 this Sunday. Jeff Hachmann, the DIRTcar executive director of events, shares the details on everything going down in Oswego at the Oswego Speedway.
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
Man dead after stabbing in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing investigation on the 200 block of Reed Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. 53-year-old David Reynolds, of Syracuse, was found with several stab wounds after being involved in an altercation and suffered severe injuries. Reynolds was transported to Upstate Hospital where he then later died from his injuries.
What’s going around: October 3, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Mayor Walsh announces new policies for housing and jobs for the people of Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the adoption by the City of Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA) of new policies to require project developers to hire more construction workers who are city residents. The SIDA has also approved new provisions to stimulate more affordable housing in the City of Syracuse.
Local soccer teams raising cancer awareness
(WSYR-TV) — Bringing two communities together, Fabius-Pompey and Tully soccer teams are playing to benefit two charities: the Upstate Cancer Center and Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund. This is their seventh annual event. Last year, the event raised over $50,000. The teams have selected these two new...
Syracuse Police release name of homicide victim
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When police arrived, they located a 25-year-old male who was shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Fiscal Fitness balancing costs and coverage plans
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Small business owners have a lot on their plate. Clark Gronsbell’s “Fiscal Fitness” exists because their clients don’t have time to become experts in employee benefits and retirement planning. It’s an independent brokerage that aims to balance costs and coverage for...
LaFayette Apple Fest kicks off this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York loves its apples and this weekend is what some may call the “Super Bowl” of apples. The LaFayette Apple Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, and this year they are celebrating nearly 50 years of festivities. The festival is a hugely popular...
Neighboring universities ready to supply Micron’s workforce￼
(WSYR-TV)– While most of Central New York is just learning about the tech giant Micron, it’s been a household name for the Rochester Institute of Technology for years. Micron has a longstanding partnership with the university supplying donated equipment and even sponsoring professorships like Professor Karl Hirschman. “Our...
