KTBS
Kim Kardashian's success 'stems from her work ethic'
Kim Kardashian's "work ethic" has been key to her success, according to her personal trainer. The 41-year-old businesswoman has become a global star since appearing in her family's reality TV series, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - but Gunnar Peterson believes Kim has worked hard for her success. He said:...
KTBS
Depeche Mode confirm future with new album and 2023 world tour
Depeche Mode have announced their first album and tour since the passing of bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher. Dave Gahan and Martin Gore vowed to honour the memory of the co-founding member of the 'Enjoy The Silence' group - who died aged 60 in June - by completing the upcoming LP, 'Memento Mori', which is due out next spring.
Plastic Mermaids: ‘The concept of what a band should be is a bit stifling’
Plastic Mermaids play gigs with two goals in mind. “We want people to dance and cry,” says guitarist Chris Newnham. “I like to think the music we make is quite emotive so hopefully someone feels something listening to it,” Douglas Richards, the main vocalist and de facto frontman identifiable by his baby-pink bowl cut, adds. His brother and bandmate Jamie, sums it up nicely: “We just want people not to be bored.” The group can rest easy knowing the word “bored” has likely never been associated with their music. Eccentric and shifting, psychedelic and euphoric – these are the words...
Google Celebrates ‘Scooby-Doo’s’ Velma Coming Out as Lesbian With Gay Pride Easter Egg
Google is showering Velma with confetti and gay-pride flags after the longtime member of the “Scooby-Doo” crew has officially been confirmed as a lesbian. In a new Easter egg that appeared Wednesday, Google Search queries for “Velma,” “Velma Scooby-Doo” “Velma Dinkley” (the character’s full name) and even “Dinkley” yield a regular search-results page — along with a cascade of multicolored confetti and various LGBTQ flags. The Google Search page then pops up two buttons at the bottom of the page: one to replay the animation, and another to share the search result via Facebook, Twitter or email (along with a trio...
