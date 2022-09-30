Yesterday in Birmingham, Liz Truss had her speech interrupted by Greenpeace activists. In Somalia, the consequences of the climate crisis are infinitely more severe. One million people have been displaced by the worst drought the country has seen in decades. There have been harrowing reports of hungry families having to bury loved ones on the side of the road as they journey for days, and sometimes weeks, in search of assistance or aid. Those who reach the camps in urban centres often receive little to no help. The situation is only worsening, with the UN warning that “famine is at the door” in Somalia. However, because data can be difficult to collect, by the time a famine is declared, it’s often too late.

