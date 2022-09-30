ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Tuesday ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said his ministry declared the consul...
POLITICS
SFGate

Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV

Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Simone Tebet
Person
Soraya Thronicke
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
SFGate

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said the director general of Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest power plant, Ihor Murashov, has been released from Russian custody after his detention last week.
MILITARY
AFP

Lebanon years away from gas riches despite Israel deal: analysts

Lebanon is nearing agreement with Israel over a maritime dispute involving offshore gas fields, but the cash-strapped country still faces an uphill struggle towards unlocking potential hydrocarbon riches, analysts say. After being partly claimed by Israel, the Qana field is expected to fall entirely to Lebanon as part of the maritime border agreement, according to Lebanese officials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: How food prices and the climate crisis brought famine to Somalia once more

Yesterday in Birmingham, Liz Truss had her speech interrupted by Greenpeace activists. In Somalia, the consequences of the climate crisis are infinitely more severe. One million people have been displaced by the worst drought the country has seen in decades. There have been harrowing reports of hungry families having to bury loved ones on the side of the road as they journey for days, and sometimes weeks, in search of assistance or aid. Those who reach the camps in urban centres often receive little to no help. The situation is only worsening, with the UN warning that “famine is at the door” in Somalia. However, because data can be difficult to collect, by the time a famine is declared, it’s often too late.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globo
SFGate

Trump's support eroding among California Republicans, poll says

A new Berkeley IGS Poll released Wednesday found that former President Donald Trump's support among California Republicans is waning. The poll surveyed respondents on questions related to whether Trump will face criminal charges stemming from the number of investigations he is the subject of. "Opinions about these matters are highly...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy