Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single "Life of Blues" For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol Addiction
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake City
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake City
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U Alumnus
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For Retirement
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
Weber County man arrested at SLC International with over 4,000 fentanyl pills in suitcase
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County man was taken into custody at the Salt Lake City International Airport with over 4,000 fentanyl pills in his suitcase. David Christopher Ellis, 39, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance on September 29. Ellis was flying...
Silver Alert activated overnight after Riverdale resident fails to return from Wal-Mart
RIVERDALE, Utah — Authorities in Weber County issued a Silver Alert early Sunday morning after care facility resident made an evening trip to Wal-Mart in his motorized wheelchair and didn't return. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety's alert, 65-year-old Tobias Gallegos's last known location was the Stoney...
Church president addresses 'grievous sin' of abuse, resources to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the faith’s October 2022 general conference by addressing abuse. At the start of the first session Saturday morning, President Russell M. Nelson called abuse of any kind a “grievous sin.”
Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
Three people injured in Weber County multi-vehicle crash
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Weber County Monday afternoon. The Weber County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 5500 South and 5900 West, near Hooper's Elementary School. According to officials, two people were transported by ambulance in good condition...
President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
Ogden residents concerned over street racing, reckless driving down residential street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden police say they are aware of a known street racing spot, and that it has been going on for months despite neighbors' complaints. The incident is happening on North Monroe Boulevard in Ogden where it dead ends right near the North Ogden border. Residents...
Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem
OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women's soccer game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
Construction begins on $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Construction began on a $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City on Monday. During the ceremony, Big-D Construction officially broke ground on the 8-acre transit maintenance and operation campus. High Valley Transit will be able to improve and expand its already...
