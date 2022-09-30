Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenanow.com
Wastewater Testing Shows COVID Presence Leveling Off in LA County
Viral analysis of material in Los Angeles County wastewater systems appears to show a general plateauing of COVID-19 in the community, health officials said Friday, noting that the analysis helps counter the lack of comprehensive virus-testing results due to residents’ increasing use of at-home tests. There were 494 COVID-positive...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mexican American History Association Honors “Rosie” and South Pasadena Police Detective
Commemorating more than 25 years of service to Pasadena, the Pasadena Mexican American History Association Sunday celebrated two “local heroes,” as they honored 99-year-old Herlinda Ruiz, the oldest supporter member of the organization, and South Pasadena Police Detective Lieutenant Shannon Robledo, during a luncheon event at Mijares Restaurant, itself a long time supporter of the non-profit organization.
pasadenanow.com
Council to Conduct Final Reading on Waste Ordinance
On Monday Pasadena’s City Council will conduct the second reading of a new ordinance granting non-exclusive renewal franchises for solid waste collection to 20 applicants. Earlier, on June 13, the Council renewed the applications for 20 non-exclusive solid waste franchises. The applicants include AAA Rubbish, Inc., American Reclamation, Inc.,...
pasadenanow.com
Will Council Vote to Open Council Meetings For In-Person Public Attendance?
The City Council on Monday will once again consider a resolution that will allow it to continue meeting virtually. The vote comes on the heels of a statement by Mayor Victor Gordo expressing his desire to open the chamber doors to the public for in-person meetings some time this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
Resentencing Due for Man Who Set Off Phishing Attack on LA County Court Computers
A man whose federal prison sentence for hacking into the Los Angeles Superior Court computer system and using it to send millions of malicious phishing emails was overturned on appeal is set to be resentenced Monday. The county Court operates a courthouse in Pasadena at 300 E. Walnut Street. Oriyomi...
pasadenanow.com
Dr. Ross Selvidge Dead at 76
Longtime Pasadena resident Dr. Ross S. Selvidge, who served the city where he grew up in many ways over his storied civic career, is dead at 76. Selvidge died Friday, according to a statement by the Burbank Glendale Pasadena Airport Authority, reportedly after a long illness. At the time of...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mexican American History Association to Hold its Annual Honoree Luncheon Sunday
The Pasadena Mexican American History Association (PMAHA) will hold its annual honoree luncheon for families and supporters on October 2, at noon at Mijares Restaurant. The annual luncheon will be focused on the culture and history of Mexican Americans within the Pasadena community. At the event, PMAHA will honor two...
pasadenanow.com
Monday Morning Bullpen: Bring on the Reform
The City Council returns on Monday after appointing Justin Jones to represent District 3. The agenda is light, nothing big or earth shattering here. I expect some calls regarding the appointment. The usual conspiracy theories will fly. May as well save the nickels folks. It’s a done deal. Here’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival Entertains Thousands
After a gap of two years, Pasadenans were excited to come out for the City’s 24th Latino Heritage Parade and Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a day of music, dance, and food. An estimated 2,000 spectators and parade participants enjoyed the picture-perfect day. Afterwards, a festival at Villa...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Brandon Lamar: Disappointed in Decision
Not just because I wasn’t appointed to the District 3 council seat last Thursday night. I definitely wanted that to happen just as much as I wanted it when I campaigned in my district for 10 months. I was disappointed when I didn’t win the election in June too, but I understood the voter’s choice. Mr. Kennedy was a champion for his community with a career of caring for them. I was asked last night why I thought I had to run against him and I wish I’d been more clear:
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Fundamental Presents “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani
Marshall Fundamental proudly presents “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani. On a fateful, cold, moonless, winter night, the northern lights crowd the sky of the storybook town of Almost, Maine. Hilariously and unexpectedly, the townspeople find themselves falling in and out of love. Knees will be bruised and hearts will be broken. But, in this amusing winter night’s fantasy about romantic relationships, the bruises heal, and the hearts mend, well, almost.
pasadenanow.com
October Deemed First-Tee Greater Pasadena Month by Pasadena City Council
The month of October has been recognized as First Tee-Greater Pasadena Month by the Pasadena City Council in a proclamation signed by Mayor Victor Gordo on behalf of the city’s Councilmembers. First Tee-Greater Pasadena is a local organization helping kids and teens learn life lessons — through the game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
Hundreds Attend City Hall Ceremony Honoring the Late Councilmember John Kennedy
With equal parts sadness and joy, hundreds of Pasadenans — elected and city officials, community members, friends and family members — on Friday celebrated the life of former District 3 Councilmember John Jackson Kennedy, who passed away July 21 at the age of 61. Kennedy died suddenly of...
pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
pasadenanow.com
Elevating the Coffee House
When we visited Nader Kaiser’s new Marina restaurant a few days back, the house was empty. We were early. Way early. “We open at five,” he explained. (It was about noon.) As we walked through the empty eatery chatting and imagining our soon-to-be dinner experience, he offered Republik, his hugely popular coffee house just a quick stroll away.
Comments / 0