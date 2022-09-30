ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wastewater Testing Shows COVID Presence Leveling Off in LA County

Viral analysis of material in Los Angeles County wastewater systems appears to show a general plateauing of COVID-19 in the community, health officials said Friday, noting that the analysis helps counter the lack of comprehensive virus-testing results due to residents’ increasing use of at-home tests. There were 494 COVID-positive...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pasadena Mexican American History Association Honors “Rosie” and South Pasadena Police Detective

Commemorating more than 25 years of service to Pasadena, the Pasadena Mexican American History Association Sunday celebrated two “local heroes,” as they honored 99-year-old Herlinda Ruiz, the oldest supporter member of the organization, and South Pasadena Police Detective Lieutenant Shannon Robledo, during a luncheon event at Mijares Restaurant, itself a long time supporter of the non-profit organization.
PASADENA, CA
Council to Conduct Final Reading on Waste Ordinance

On Monday Pasadena’s City Council will conduct the second reading of a new ordinance granting non-exclusive renewal franchises for solid waste collection to 20 applicants. Earlier, on June 13, the Council renewed the applications for 20 non-exclusive solid waste franchises. The applicants include AAA Rubbish, Inc., American Reclamation, Inc.,...
PASADENA, CA
Dr. Ross Selvidge Dead at 76

Longtime Pasadena resident Dr. Ross S. Selvidge, who served the city where he grew up in many ways over his storied civic career, is dead at 76. Selvidge died Friday, according to a statement by the Burbank Glendale Pasadena Airport Authority, reportedly after a long illness. At the time of...
PASADENA, CA
Monday Morning Bullpen: Bring on the Reform

The City Council returns on Monday after appointing Justin Jones to represent District 3. The agenda is light, nothing big or earth shattering here. I expect some calls regarding the appointment. The usual conspiracy theories will fly. May as well save the nickels folks. It’s a done deal. Here’s...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival Entertains Thousands

After a gap of two years, Pasadenans were excited to come out for the City’s 24th Latino Heritage Parade and Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a day of music, dance, and food. An estimated 2,000 spectators and parade participants enjoyed the picture-perfect day. Afterwards, a festival at Villa...
PASADENA, CA
Guest Opinion | Brandon Lamar: Disappointed in Decision

Not just because I wasn’t appointed to the District 3 council seat last Thursday night. I definitely wanted that to happen just as much as I wanted it when I campaigned in my district for 10 months. I was disappointed when I didn’t win the election in June too, but I understood the voter’s choice. Mr. Kennedy was a champion for his community with a career of caring for them. I was asked last night why I thought I had to run against him and I wish I’d been more clear:
PASADENA, CA
Marshall Fundamental Presents “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani

Marshall Fundamental proudly presents “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani. On a fateful, cold, moonless, winter night, the northern lights crowd the sky of the storybook town of Almost, Maine. Hilariously and unexpectedly, the townspeople find themselves falling in and out of love. Knees will be bruised and hearts will be broken. But, in this amusing winter night’s fantasy about romantic relationships, the bruises heal, and the hearts mend, well, almost.
PASADENA, CA
October Deemed First-Tee Greater Pasadena Month by Pasadena City Council

The month of October has been recognized as First Tee-Greater Pasadena Month by the Pasadena City Council in a proclamation signed by Mayor Victor Gordo on behalf of the city’s Councilmembers. First Tee-Greater Pasadena is a local organization helping kids and teens learn life lessons — through the game...
PASADENA, CA
Elevating the Coffee House

When we visited Nader Kaiser’s new Marina restaurant a few days back, the house was empty. We were early. Way early. “We open at five,” he explained. (It was about noon.) As we walked through the empty eatery chatting and imagining our soon-to-be dinner experience, he offered Republik, his hugely popular coffee house just a quick stroll away.
PASADENA, CA

