Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
RedStorm notches sweep of Golden Bears
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande started fast and never let up. The RedStorm scored the first nine points of the night and went on to post a 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 26-24) victory over West Virginia University-Tech, Tuesday night, in River States Conference women's volleyball play at the Newt Oliver Arena.
WVNews
Bridgeport's Khosa has embraced different roles during successful senior year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Defense or offense, Bridgeport’s Burhan Khosa has thrived in whatever role he’s been given during his senior campaign. “Burhan’s really been a great player for us,” Tribe coach Keith Dumas said. “Anything that we’ve asked him to do for the four years he’s been here, he’s always done.”
WVNews
Rio puts trio in Top 10 at Golden Bear Classic
DANIELS, W.Va. — Freshman Rodrigo Portilla carded back-to-back rounds of 2-over par 74 and finished in a tie for second place following Tuesday's final round of the Golden Bear Classic hosted by West Virginia University-Tech at the Glade Springs Resort's Cobb Course. Portilla, a native of Sevilla, Spain, finished...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
A musical ode to a WVU great
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Kevin Major has a vision. He’s at the Coliseum for a basketball game. Timeout is called, and on the giant video board the music begins, wishfully sung by Brad Paisley. He’s singing a song, a song about Jerry West, a song about Jerry West written by Kevin Major.
WVNews
Lincoln reflects on season following 2nd round of state tournament
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — As Lincoln golf coach Andy Sorine looks back on the season, he wants the Cougars to remember more than their seventh-place finish at the WVSSAC High School State Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort. Or the dry, slick, unforgiving greens among other challenges on the...
WVNews
Wahama earns third, Point Pleasant sixth in state tournament (not done yet, do not publish)
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) - Swinging and putting among the best the state has to offer. The Point Pleasant and Wahama golf teams competed in the WVSSAC State Golf Tournament at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/3/22
West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes that his team has the talent to be successful, but notes that numerous repetitions in his system and with his teaching methods are very important in putting that together into a plan that produces good results. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, set to fly into fall for October edition of First Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s First Friday will be returning this week for October’s edition of the community event. This month’s theme will be “Flying Into Fall,” with activities celebrating aviation and the arrival of autumn.
WVNews
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
WVNews
Mon Health CEO updates Monongalia (West Virginia) commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Not everyone meets the basic requirements for a job, but the Pathways to Success program is helping those people reenter the workforce. The program is a partnership with Mon Health System and the Ruby Hazel McQuain Charitable Trust and one subject discussed by David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, at Wednesday’s regular Monongalia County Commission meeting.
WVNews
11-year-old from Clarksburg, West Virginia, receives celebrity experience from Make-A-Wish
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleven-year-old Clarksburg resident Jaelyn recently received the total VIP package on her recent trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Her wish was granted Sept. 19-23, where she received the ultimate red-carpet experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
OBIT Anna Bauer.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - On Aug. 18, 2022, Anna Mae Bauer of Sparks, Nevada, formerly of Ke…
WVNews
Julie Ann Faulkiner Evans
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Julie Ann Faulkiner Evans, 53, of Shinnston, WV, passed away on S…
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Piedmont’s struggle to clear up its water supply may be reaching…
WVNews
Hopefest Chris.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - It all started with a faith-based vision to start an “army” of cit…
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance
Fairmont City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure. The premium pay ordinance will give...
WVNews
Juanita Nellie Owens
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juanita Nellie Owens, 80, of Shinnston, passed away on October 2, 2022. She was born March 16, 1942, in Clarksburg, to the late Carl Tate and Gladys (Davison) Tate.
WVNews
Frank Wilhelm
ALBRIGHT — Frank F. Wilhelm, 81, of Albright (Lenox community), passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the home of Rodney and Mary Nieman, surrounded by his family. The son of the late Franklin G. and Virginia Blanche Kisner Wilhelm, he was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Terra Alta.
WVNews
Preston, West Virginia couple sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison for heinous 2019 murder
KINGWOOD — Despite their claims of regret and blaming one another, the murderers of Philip “Bucky” Barlow were each sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison Wednesday. Barlow, 61, of Tunnelton, was only weeks from retiring from his job as a truck driver when he was attacked by his neighbors, Robert J. Quinn, 45, and Laura Lynn Martin, 38, as he left home for work late the night of May 28, 2019.
Comments / 0