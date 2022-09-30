ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WVNews

RedStorm notches sweep of Golden Bears

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande started fast and never let up. The RedStorm scored the first nine points of the night and went on to post a 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 26-24) victory over West Virginia University-Tech, Tuesday night, in River States Conference women's volleyball play at the Newt Oliver Arena.
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

Bridgeport's Khosa has embraced different roles during successful senior year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Defense or offense, Bridgeport’s Burhan Khosa has thrived in whatever role he’s been given during his senior campaign. “Burhan’s really been a great player for us,” Tribe coach Keith Dumas said. “Anything that we’ve asked him to do for the four years he’s been here, he’s always done.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Rio puts trio in Top 10 at Golden Bear Classic

DANIELS, W.Va. — Freshman Rodrigo Portilla carded back-to-back rounds of 2-over par 74 and finished in a tie for second place following Tuesday's final round of the Golden Bear Classic hosted by West Virginia University-Tech at the Glade Springs Resort's Cobb Course. Portilla, a native of Sevilla, Spain, finished...
DANIELS, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

A musical ode to a WVU great

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Kevin Major has a vision. He’s at the Coliseum for a basketball game. Timeout is called, and on the giant video board the music begins, wishfully sung by Brad Paisley. He’s singing a song, a song about Jerry West, a song about Jerry West written by Kevin Major.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lincoln reflects on season following 2nd round of state tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — As Lincoln golf coach Andy Sorine looks back on the season, he wants the Cougars to remember more than their seventh-place finish at the WVSSAC High School State Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort. Or the dry, slick, unforgiving greens among other challenges on the...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/3/22

West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes that his team has the talent to be successful, but notes that numerous repetitions in his system and with his teaching methods are very important in putting that together into a plan that produces good results. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Eagles down Grafton in straight sets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Mon Health CEO updates Monongalia (West Virginia) commission

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Not everyone meets the basic requirements for a job, but the Pathways to Success program is helping those people reenter the workforce. The program is a partnership with Mon Health System and the Ruby Hazel McQuain Charitable Trust and one subject discussed by David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, at Wednesday’s regular Monongalia County Commission meeting.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

OBIT Anna Bauer.jpeg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - On Aug. 18, 2022, Anna Mae Bauer of Sparks, Nevada, formerly of Ke…
SPARKS, NV
WVNews

Hopefest Chris.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - It all started with a faith-based vision to start an “army” of cit…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance

Fairmont City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure. The premium pay ordinance will give...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Juanita Nellie Owens

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juanita Nellie Owens, 80, of Shinnston, passed away on October 2, 2022. She was born March 16, 1942, in Clarksburg, to the late Carl Tate and Gladys (Davison) Tate.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Frank Wilhelm

ALBRIGHT — Frank F. Wilhelm, 81, of Albright (Lenox community), passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the home of Rodney and Mary Nieman, surrounded by his family. The son of the late Franklin G. and Virginia Blanche Kisner Wilhelm, he was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Terra Alta.
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Preston, West Virginia couple sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison for heinous 2019 murder

KINGWOOD — Despite their claims of regret and blaming one another, the murderers of Philip “Bucky” Barlow were each sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison Wednesday. Barlow, 61, of Tunnelton, was only weeks from retiring from his job as a truck driver when he was attacked by his neighbors, Robert J. Quinn, 45, and Laura Lynn Martin, 38, as he left home for work late the night of May 28, 2019.
TUNNELTON, WV

