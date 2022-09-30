ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Comments / 3

Christina Krick
5d ago

Heartbroken 💔 sorry is not enough to express deep pain. A family that's happy love each other is broken now. Thank you for being a good husband and father now being a father is #1.

Reply
2
what's good
6d ago

I'm so sorry for your loss . And I hope for a speedy recovery for your son. you and your family are in my prayers .🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle officer involved in crash in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Roseville motorcycle officer Wednesday morning. The scene is along northbound Foothills Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Roseville police confirmed that both a vehicle and a motorcycle officer were involved. Police said the officer is expected to be OK. Due to the investigation, northbound Foothills Boulevard was closed between Junction Boulevard and McAnally Drive through the morning.
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Pedestrian killed in Rocklin crash, police say

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin on Sunday morning, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 3) The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area of Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road, officials said. The pedestrian that...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
ROCKLIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Lincoln, CA
Accidents
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Lincoln, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area

Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Semi Crash Involves Two Other Vehicles

Accident on West Side Freeway Causes Minor Injuries. A semi crash involving other vehicles occurred in Sacramento on October 3, resulting in injuries. The accident happened along the northbound side of the I-5 West Side Freeway just south of the Sutterville Road off-ramp around 12:52 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the tractor-trailer was hauling a load of tomatoes and crashed with two other vehicles.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motor Vehicle Collision in Rocklin Leads to Pedestrian Fatality

Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Stanford Ranch Road Intersection. A pedestrian fatality happened in Rocklin on October 2 when the walker was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the Rocklin Police Department responded to the accident, which occurred at the Stanford Ranch Road intersection with Harvest Road. Although few details about the accident were released, the pedestrian was said to have died from injuries suffered in the fatal collision. Fault in the accident and how it occurred is under investigation by Rocklin police.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police searching for shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting on Wednesday morning near 13th and X streets sent one man to the hospital. A male adult was located at around 7 a.m. with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mommy#Traffic Accident#Lincoln Boulevard#Ferrari Ranch Road#Auburn Ravine
FOX40

One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Burglary suspect arrested in Loomis after leaving his bag with his ID at scene

LOOMIS -- A suspected burglar is under arrest after he left his bag containing his ID and 28 grams of Fentanyl at the scene of the crime, authorities say. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on September 14 at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis after being called to investigate some "suspicious circumstances." The deputy found the garage door of the home partially open. The garage appeared to be ransacked. Some drawers were left open and several hand tools and power tools were strewn about. The deputy also found a...
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove man commits robberies in Placer County, found with fentanyl

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for burglarizing homes in Loomis, mail theft, attempted vehicle theft and possession of fentanyl all while breaking the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision. According to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 14, deputies arrived […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC10

Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
ORANGEVALE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Fatal shooting on Mossy Oak Trail leads to arrest

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley Monday night on suspicion of fatally shooting 35-year-old Monique Benavidez. Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a Mossy Oak Trail home regarding a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Alexander Sorey. Mossy Oak Trail is a private road off Cedar Ravine Road on the outskirts of Placerville.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin

ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
ROCKLIN, CA
Fox40

One dead in South Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed

FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy