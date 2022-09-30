Read full article on original website
Christina Krick
5d ago
Heartbroken 💔 sorry is not enough to express deep pain. A family that's happy love each other is broken now. Thank you for being a good husband and father now being a father is #1.
what's good
6d ago
I'm so sorry for your loss . And I hope for a speedy recovery for your son. you and your family are in my prayers .🙏
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches InvestigationTy D.Yuba City, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Motorcycle officer involved in crash in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Roseville motorcycle officer Wednesday morning. The scene is along northbound Foothills Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Roseville police confirmed that both a vehicle and a motorcycle officer were involved. Police said the officer is expected to be OK. Due to the investigation, northbound Foothills Boulevard was closed between Junction Boulevard and McAnally Drive through the morning.
actionnewsnow.com
Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Rocklin crash, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin on Sunday morning, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 3) The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area of Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road, officials said. The pedestrian that...
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area
Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Semi Crash Involves Two Other Vehicles
Accident on West Side Freeway Causes Minor Injuries. A semi crash involving other vehicles occurred in Sacramento on October 3, resulting in injuries. The accident happened along the northbound side of the I-5 West Side Freeway just south of the Sutterville Road off-ramp around 12:52 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the tractor-trailer was hauling a load of tomatoes and crashed with two other vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motor Vehicle Collision in Rocklin Leads to Pedestrian Fatality
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Stanford Ranch Road Intersection. A pedestrian fatality happened in Rocklin on October 2 when the walker was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the Rocklin Police Department responded to the accident, which occurred at the Stanford Ranch Road intersection with Harvest Road. Although few details about the accident were released, the pedestrian was said to have died from injuries suffered in the fatal collision. Fault in the accident and how it occurred is under investigation by Rocklin police.
Sacramento Police searching for shooting suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting on Wednesday morning near 13th and X streets sent one man to the hospital. A male adult was located at around 7 a.m. with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect […]
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
KCRA.com
'He was asking for help': Activists, family of man killed by Sacramento County Sheriff deputy demand change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community activists and the family of a Sacramento man shot and killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy held a demonstration Tuesday morning outside the county administration building downtown. The family of Jaime Naranjo, 54, are calling for justice and making demands of the county following...
Burglary suspect arrested in Loomis after leaving his bag with his ID at scene
LOOMIS -- A suspected burglar is under arrest after he left his bag containing his ID and 28 grams of Fentanyl at the scene of the crime, authorities say. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on September 14 at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis after being called to investigate some "suspicious circumstances." The deputy found the garage door of the home partially open. The garage appeared to be ransacked. Some drawers were left open and several hand tools and power tools were strewn about. The deputy also found a...
Elk Grove man commits robberies in Placer County, found with fentanyl
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for burglarizing homes in Loomis, mail theft, attempted vehicle theft and possession of fentanyl all while breaking the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision. According to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 14, deputies arrived […]
Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
Mountain Democrat
Fatal shooting on Mossy Oak Trail leads to arrest
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley Monday night on suspicion of fatally shooting 35-year-old Monique Benavidez. Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a Mossy Oak Trail home regarding a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Alexander Sorey. Mossy Oak Trail is a private road off Cedar Ravine Road on the outskirts of Placerville.
CBS News
Father of slain Fairfield teen leads effort to name stadium after son
A Fairfield father is pushing to have his son's name added to the Vanden High School stadium known as Gammon Field. Seventeen-year-old Daniel Hughes was a standout football player at Vanden High when he was shot and killed.
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
Bones found in Pioneer not connected to Alexis Gabe, sheriff's office says
The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the bones found in the town of Pioneer do not belong to missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe.
1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin
ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Fox40
One dead in South Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed
FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.
ABC10
