Proposals welcome for new DEIABJ workshop series
The Division of Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost are seeking workshop proposals for diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, belonging, and/or justice (DEIABJ) education, development, and/or training workshops for the campus community. The DEIABJ workshop series is designed to support OHIO’s commitment to inclusive...
$1 million gift to OHIO's Heritage College honors osteopathic manipulative medicine pioneer Robert Fulford
Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will receive a $700,000 gift from investor Richard Fulford in honor of his late father, Robert C. Fulford, D.O., who was a pioneer in osteopathic manipulative medicine and alternative medical remedies. Along with the major gift, Richard Fulford has also created the...
Voinovich School Alumni share how their work impacts the communities they serve
The Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service reconnected with alumni Andreana Madera-Martorell, Alex Wesaw, and Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson to see where they are today and learn more about how they are making an impact in their own communities. A Dedication to the Environment. While Andreana Madera-Martorell was completing her undergraduate...
Ohio University to host American Red Cross blood drives in October, November and December
Ohio University will host several American Red Cross blood drives on the Athens Campus during the fall semester. Donors are needed, and everyone who donates at the upcoming blood drives will receive a special gift from the American Red Cross. That dates and times for the blood drives in October, November and December are as follows:
Voter information for Athens Campus students
The following message was shared with Ohio University students on Thursday, Sept. 29, by Interim Dean of Students Kathy Fahl, MSW. As you know, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day in Ohio. Please review the following dates and information to ensure that you are registered to vote or have...
Alumnus Justin Goodwin to discuss 'Charting a Path to Equitable and Sustainable Growth in Columbus' on Oct. 14
The Geography Department Professional Speaker Series welcomes Ohio University alumnus Justin Goodwin on Friday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. at Clippinger 119. Goodwin, transportation planning manager of the City of Columbus Department of Public Service, will give an in-person colloquium talk on “A City in Transition: Charting a Path to Equitable and Sustainable Growth in Columbus.” His talk is open to the public.
Does the sun set on the reach of the Scripps College?- Scripps September in review
Scripps College of Communication graduate Ken Klein shares student, alumni and faculty news via social media. He is a volunteer assistant to the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University. This September recap was submitted by OHIO student Rory Ball in partnership with Klein. Scripps College of Communication Professor Stan...
Howard Dewald helps unlock new method for testing protein-based drugs
A 15-year collaboration between chemists Howard Dewald and Hao Chen recently contributed to the unlocking of a new method for testing protein-based drugs such as monoclonal antibodies that saved lives during the pandemic. The partnership between Dewald, professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, and...
