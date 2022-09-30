Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Braves try to lock down NL East title, face Marlins
Braves try to lock down NL East title, face Marlins. The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett to the mound on Tuesday in hopes of preventing the visiting Atlanta Braves from clinching the National League East on their home turf. Garrett will try to follow the example of teammate Jesus...
MLB・
Central Illinois Proud
Braves miss chance to clinch NL East, lose 4-0 to Marlins
MIAMI (AP)Jesus Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title by beating the Braves 4-0 on Monday night. After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta...
MLB・
Central Illinois Proud
Playoff-bound Mariners expect Julio Rodriguez back for final series
The Seattle Mariners are close to being whole for their first postseason trip since 2001. It might be too late to secure home-field advantage in the American League’s wild-card round, however. The Mariners expect to activate Rookie of the Year front-runner Julio Rodriguez from the 10-day injured list (lower...
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers’ playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP)The Milwaukee Brewers’ dramatic late-inning comeback could only keep their playoff hopes alive for another nine minutes. Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning rally and singled home the winning run in the 10th, but the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Central Illinois Proud
Waters hits 3-run homer in 10th, Royals beat Guardians 5-2
CLEVELAND (AP)Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left field, scoring automatic...
Central Illinois Proud
Braves visit Marlins attempting to clinch 5th straight NL East title
Braves visit Marlins attempting to clinch 5th straight NL East title. The Atlanta Braves can clinch their fifth straight National League East championship with one win during their three-game series against the host Miami Marlins, which begins Monday. The Braves (100-59) lowered their magic number to one by sweeping the...
Central Illinois Proud
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP)Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox, Twins playing to reach team, individual goals
A season that began with lofty October expectations for the Chicago White Sox ultimately has boiled down to something far more trivial. Should the defending American League Central champions win two of three from the visiting Minnesota Twins in a series that begins Monday night, Chicago will finish .500. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Reds look to avoid 100-loss season as Cubs come to town
It hasn’t been a pretty ending to what could be just the second 100-loss season in franchise history for the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds (60-99), who host the Chicago Cubs in a three-game, season-ending series beginning Monday night, have lost six straight contests and are only 4-19 over their last 23 games. They have scored just 18 runs in their last 10 games.
Central Illinois Proud
Jays visit Baltimore with eyes on top wild card
The Toronto Blue Jays might be turning it on at just the right time. Already locked into the postseason, the Blue Jays can clinch home field for the wild-card round with the right results early this week. There are three chances to do that, beginning Monday night to open a...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox look on bright side in series vs. Twins
A win Tuesday against the visiting Minnesota Twins would assure the Chicago White Sox of at least a .500 record and their third straight non-losing season. Not exactly the stuff of banners for an organization that made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but it could be worse. “At this...
Central Illinois Proud
Reds, Cubs in search of one last win of season
Two teams will try to close out their disappointing seasons on a high note when the Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday’s walk-off win assured the Reds will not match the 1982 Reds for the most losses in franchise history. That team finished 61-101, the only 100-loss season in club history. This season’s edition will avoid a second 100-loss season with a win in the season finale.
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers hope to keep faint wild-card hopes alive vs. D-backs
The wild-card formula is a simple concept for the Milwaukee Brewers as they open a season-ending, three-game series Monday against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Milwaukee (84-75) must win all three games against Arizona, while the Philadelphia Phillies (86-73) must lose three straight at Houston. “The math is pretty simple,” Brewers...
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP)The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Baez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin...
Central Illinois Proud
Playoff-bound Rays look to beat Red Sox in finale, end skid
Ahead of making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Tampa Bay Rays will conclude the regular season — if weather permits — against the host Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Drew Rasmussen (11-7, 2.84 ERA) originally was scheduled to start for the Rays (86-75), but he was...
Central Illinois Proud
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP)Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays’ skid to four games. Boston pushed Tampa Bay...
Central Illinois Proud
Reds, Cubs wind down season, look toward 2023
The Cincinnati Reds will look to win consecutive games for the first time in three weeks and again stave off negative history when they host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. The teams are playing the second game of their three-game season-ending series in Cincinnati and their fifth straight against each other.
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night, the Seattle Mariners needing a victory to maintain their hopes of playing host to a wild-card playoff series, Haggerty singled to center and then stole second.
Central Illinois Proud
Gonsolin returns from IL for Dodgers in 2-1 loss to Rockies
LOS ANGELES (AP)All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin tossed two innings in his return from the injured list, an encouraging sign for the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Trayce Thompson homered for the NL West champions, who have already clinched home-field advantage...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox face Twins, wrap up disappointing season
White Sox face Twins, wrap up disappointing season. Wednesday’s matinee against the visiting Minnesota Twins marks the final game of a disappointing season for the Chicago White Sox. Whether it doubles as Jose Abreu’s last appearance in White Sox pinstripes remains to be seen. Abreu, Chicago’s first baseman...
