It hasn’t been a pretty ending to what could be just the second 100-loss season in franchise history for the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds (60-99), who host the Chicago Cubs in a three-game, season-ending series beginning Monday night, have lost six straight contests and are only 4-19 over their last 23 games. They have scored just 18 runs in their last 10 games.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO