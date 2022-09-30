ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia AG Miyares pushes back against changes to gun buying

By Max Marcilla
DC News Now
DC News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dpM0_0iG9kyXR00

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is one of two dozen Republican Attorneys General who signed a letter in opposition to a new policy that would allow credit card companies to more accurately track purchases at gun shops.

The new policy adds a four-digit code, known as a Merchant Category Code (MCC) for a gun and ammunition store. Previously, there were tons of MCCs for stores including barber shops or book stores.

The change came after a vote by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to add the new MCC.

According to Citi Bank, the MCCs are used to categorize, track, and restrict transactions and could also be used for tax reporting or promotion purposes.

In the letter signed by Miyares and the other attorneys general, they write: “Purposefully tracking this information can only result in its misuse, either unintentional or deliberate.” They shared fears of creating a “list of gun buyers.”

DC News Now reached out to Miyares for an interview, but he instead sent the following statement.

“When Virginians lawfully purchase firearms with credit cards, it should be no one’s business but their own. Big government and big business already collect and track enough of our private data. This new policy will do little more than put Virginians’ privacy at risk, and discourage law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional right to purchase a firearm. To reduce gun violence, we need to get violent, repeat offenders off our streets instead of tracking lawful purchases at Bass Pro Shop.”

Katie Fox, the state extreme risk lead with the Virginia chapter of Mom’s Demand Action, sees this as a common-sense solution.

“As a gun owner myself, it doesn’t bother me at all,” she said.

Fox said so many purchases can be tracked and hopes the biggest impact this policy would have is allowing banks to contact law enforcement about potentially suspicious sales.

“If that means that we catch something before the next Las Vegas [mass shooting] happens, then I think it’s a worthwhile facet of the gun violence prevention toolbox.”

In a statement, Visa said it doesn’t view private companies as “moral arbiters” and doesn’t allow a purchase to be denied “based on which MCC they fall under.”

To read the entire letter Miyares signed, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Almost three in four Maryland voters favor legalizing marijuana ahead of November referendum: poll

An overwhelming majority of Maryland voters said in a new Washington Post-University of Maryland survey that they are in favor of legalizing marijuana ahead of November’s midterm election.  The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 73 percent of respondents said they’ll support the proposed legalization, while 23 percent of those surveyed oppose it.  Eighty-seven percent […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for more evictions as rental aid runs low

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tens of thousands of people have received emergency rental assistance since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The state got more than 480 million in federal funds. Groups like the Washington county community action council have used more […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
DC News Now

Republicans see crime as issue that could win them the Senate

Republicans in an increasing number of crucial Senate battleground states are keying in on the issue of crime, bombarding voters with the message that electing Democrats would increase lawlessness.  In Pennsylvania, Republicans are seizing on high-profile incidents in the Philadelphia area, including the recent ransacking of a Wawa store and the shooting of five students […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Virginia Ag Miyares#Virginia Lrb#Republican#Mcc#Citi Bank#Virginians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
DC News Now

Fight for Black homeowners in DC continues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities. “The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian. Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC volunteer in Florida describes damage from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fl. (DC News Now) — Volunteers from around DMV remain in Southwest Florida helping with the recovery following Hurricane Ian, including those from the American Red Cross. Rob Meisnere, who lives in Georgetown, arrived in Fort Myers last week. His job, along with the six others on his team, is helping to keep […]
FORT MYERS, FL
DC News Now

DC News Now

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy