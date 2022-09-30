ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns

On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
GAINESVILLE, FL
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football in good position after making elite WR’s top eight

It’s no secret that Josh Heupel’s system makes Tennessee football a highly attractive place for wide receivers. A couple of things that have happened over the past two weeks put them in great position for an elite receiver from South Carolina for 2024. Greenville High School receiver Mazeo...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll released

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida College Sports
Central, SC
Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Central, SC
State
Georgia State
Gainesville, FL
College Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Dawkins
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Brewster Academy#Ucf#Umass
wuft.org

What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next

Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Burglar arrested after car chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Nike
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing car at Harbor Cove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kirah Elise Jones, 18, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly vandalizing a car at Harbor Cove apartments, apparently out of jealousy. The victim’s car was reportedly parked outside her apartment when Jones arrived around 8:30 p.m. and refused to leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend. A man at the apartment reportedly told Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies that Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on drug offender probation arrested for selling cocaine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bennie Lee Walker, Jr., 50, was arrested early this morning and charged with selling cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 18 months of drug offender probation in August of 2022 after pleading nolo contendere to cocaine possession. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy