FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe Mertens
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Independent Florida Alligator
Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns
On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football in good position after making elite WR’s top eight
It’s no secret that Josh Heupel’s system makes Tennessee football a highly attractive place for wide receivers. A couple of things that have happened over the past two weeks put them in great position for an elite receiver from South Carolina for 2024. Greenville High School receiver Mazeo...
Brandon Streeter, Wes Goodwin preview Boston College, further assess N.C. State performance
On Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met the media.
Latest AP Poll released
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
Monday practice notes and observations
Florida held its fifth preseason practice at the O'Connell Center. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
blufftontoday.com
ACC football power rankings: Clemson soars while Pitt and NC State tumble
The Clemson Tigers secured their place at the top of the ACC with Saturday's 30-20 win over NC State while Pitt took a tumble after its surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings:. 1. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) The Tigers all but wrapped...
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson
The Seminoles will return home next weekend for a showdown with the Tigers.
Recruits react to Clemson's big win over NC State
After Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s (...)
No Smoking Cigars, Drinking From Red Solo Cups for Clemson After Beating NC State
Defensive end K.J. Henry said the Clemson defensive line took a big step in its 30-20 win over NC State, noting the Tigers brought the right mindset for four quarters for the first time this season.
David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State
During ESPN's College GameDay, David Pollack made his pick for tonight's game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley. Pollack is picking the Tigers over (...)
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
WYFF4.com
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
wuft.org
What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next
Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
WCJB
Burglar arrested after car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police warn of complex arrest warrant and credit card scam
Gainesville — In an alert Monday, Gainesville Police warn people to be on the lookout for a call that appears to be coming from them. Police say people have beeing using Sergeant Nick Ferrara's name in a scam. They say scammers call people telling them there is a warrant...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing car at Harbor Cove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kirah Elise Jones, 18, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly vandalizing a car at Harbor Cove apartments, apparently out of jealousy. The victim’s car was reportedly parked outside her apartment when Jones arrived around 8:30 p.m. and refused to leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend. A man at the apartment reportedly told Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies that Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on drug offender probation arrested for selling cocaine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bennie Lee Walker, Jr., 50, was arrested early this morning and charged with selling cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 18 months of drug offender probation in August of 2022 after pleading nolo contendere to cocaine possession. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy...
247Sports
