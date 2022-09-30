Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Mankato West defeats St. Peter in 91-90 nailbiter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets Swimming and Diving team defeated St. Peter 91-90 Tuesday evening at Mankato East High School. The Scarlets will face Northfield at home Thursday.
KEYC
West tops East in crosstown playoff matchup
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East and Mankato West girls’ tennis teams squared off Tuesday in playoff action. The Scarlets went on to win 5-2.
KEYC
Minnesota State falls to No. 3 Concordia
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Inside the Taylor Center, the Minnesota State Mavericks played host to the No. 3 ranked Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears Tuesday evening. The Mavericks would fall 3-0 to the Golden Bears. MSU will next take the court on the road against Crookston and Bemidji State this...
KEYC
Scarlets sweep Cougars on Spike Out Cancer Night
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars hosted cross-town rivals Mankato West Tuesday on Spike Out Cancer Night. The Scarlets would go on to win 3-0.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
KEYC
YWCA Mankato receives $15,000 grant
Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person, Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, considered to be a vulnerable adult. Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Fiebelkorn of the Glencoe Police Department...
KEYC
Voter registration drive, film screening next week at Minnesota State Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election day is right around the corner, and three local organizations are teaming up to get more people registered to vote. The Women’s Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato, St. Peter Area League of Women voters, and Life Work Planning Center will co-host a voter registration event next week.
KEYC
UPDATE: Missing person found safe in Rochester
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
Missing vulnerable adult found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A vulnerable adult who was reported missing has been found safe in Rochester. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, had been missing since Saturday, Oct. 1, after last being seen on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety says he was located around 4...
KEYC
Jefferson Quarry to have 3rd open house
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. This will be the third event regarding the project, and the city says they plan to present an improved plan that was developed using feedback from the project’s previous events.
KEYC
Fall leaf collection begins Thursday for North Mankato residents
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
KEYC
Explore bike trails around southern Minnesota at the Mankato River Ramble
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lisa and Kelsey were joined on Kato Living Monday by Nathan Bartell, the owner of Fun Bike Rides, to talk about the upcoming Mankato River Ramble. The Mankato River Ramble takes place Sunday, Oct. 9. Riders will check in between 8-10:15 a.m. at Land of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Meet Mankato native, musician Tyler Herwig
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa introduced us to Tyler Herwig, a musician and Mankato native. Stay up-to-date with Herwig on social media and by visiting his website. His music is also available on Spotify.
KEYC
Schell’s Brewery continues its Oktoberfest traditions
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - “Come on out and be a German for a day,” stated Kyle Marti, vice president of operations at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm. For the next two weekends, the city of New Ulm will host its 40th annual Oktoberfest. But on Saturday, Oct. 15, Schell’s Brewery will have its own Oktoberfest during the city’s fest.
KEYC
Candidate forum for Mankato school board
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates vying for seats on the board for Mankato Area Public School held a candidate forum. You can watch the forum in its entirety. Thank you to KTV Public Access for recording the forum and sharing it with KEYC News Now.
KEYC
CADA hosts Night of Remembrance & Empowerment
VINE Faith in Action is preparing for its November Rake the Town event, and is in need of volunteers. Schell's Oktoberfest will happen on Oct. 15, during the city of New Ulm's Oktoberfest. Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest. Updated: 1 hour ago. Valley News Live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday. Attendees shopped fall goods at several market vendors and enjoyed special activities to celebrate the season including hayrides, a tractor display, pumpkin games and food made by culinary students.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
KEYC
Toby Leonard eyes Mankato mayoral seat ahead of midterms
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A mayoral election will be on the ballot for the residents of Mankato. One of those candidates is Toby Leonard. Leonard has been in the Mankato community for around 30 years and sees...
KEYC
City of Waseca to remove trees to combat Emerald Ash Borer spread
The City of North Mankato wants as many residents as possible to take part in this year’s fall leaf collection. 70s are movin’ out, much colder weather is on the way. Frost is likely, a hard freeze is possible later this week. Household hazardous waste facility to close...
Comments / 0