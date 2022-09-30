ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Minnesota State falls to No. 3 Concordia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Inside the Taylor Center, the Minnesota State Mavericks played host to the No. 3 ranked Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears Tuesday evening. The Mavericks would fall 3-0 to the Golden Bears. MSU will next take the court on the road against Crookston and Bemidji State this...
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
YWCA Mankato receives $15,000 grant

Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person, Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, considered to be a vulnerable adult. Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Fiebelkorn of the Glencoe Police Department...
Voter registration drive, film screening next week at Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election day is right around the corner, and three local organizations are teaming up to get more people registered to vote. The Women’s Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato, St. Peter Area League of Women voters, and Life Work Planning Center will co-host a voter registration event next week.
UPDATE: Missing person found safe in Rochester

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
Missing vulnerable adult found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A vulnerable adult who was reported missing has been found safe in Rochester. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, had been missing since Saturday, Oct. 1, after last being seen on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety says he was located around 4...
Jefferson Quarry to have 3rd open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. This will be the third event regarding the project, and the city says they plan to present an improved plan that was developed using feedback from the project’s previous events.
Fall leaf collection begins Thursday for North Mankato residents

On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
Meet Mankato native, musician Tyler Herwig

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa introduced us to Tyler Herwig, a musician and Mankato native. Stay up-to-date with Herwig on social media and by visiting his website. His music is also available on Spotify.
Schell’s Brewery continues its Oktoberfest traditions

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - “Come on out and be a German for a day,” stated Kyle Marti, vice president of operations at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm. For the next two weekends, the city of New Ulm will host its 40th annual Oktoberfest. But on Saturday, Oct. 15, Schell’s Brewery will have its own Oktoberfest during the city’s fest.
Candidate forum for Mankato school board

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates vying for seats on the board for Mankato Area Public School held a candidate forum. You can watch the forum in its entirety. Thank you to KTV Public Access for recording the forum and sharing it with KEYC News Now.
CADA hosts Night of Remembrance & Empowerment

VINE Faith in Action is preparing for its November Rake the Town event, and is in need of volunteers. Schell's Oktoberfest will happen on Oct. 15, during the city of New Ulm's Oktoberfest. Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest. Updated: 1 hour ago. Valley News Live...
Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday. Attendees shopped fall goods at several market vendors and enjoyed special activities to celebrate the season including hayrides, a tractor display, pumpkin games and food made by culinary students.
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
Toby Leonard eyes Mankato mayoral seat ahead of midterms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A mayoral election will be on the ballot for the residents of Mankato. One of those candidates is Toby Leonard. Leonard has been in the Mankato community for around 30 years and sees...
City of Waseca to remove trees to combat Emerald Ash Borer spread

The City of North Mankato wants as many residents as possible to take part in this year’s fall leaf collection. 70s are movin’ out, much colder weather is on the way. Frost is likely, a hard freeze is possible later this week. Household hazardous waste facility to close...
