Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Stars lock in Jason Robertson to massive four-year extension
The Dallas Stars and forward Jason Robertson spent the entire season discussing a new contract. With the NHL season ever so close, the two sides finally came together on a deal. NHL insider Kevin Weeks reports the Stars and Robertson have agreed to a four-year extension. According to the former...
Sidney Crosby: 2 bold predictions for Penguins star in 2022-23 NHL season
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is entering the twilight of his career. And what a career it has been for the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer. Drafted in 2005, Crosby immediately took the league by storm. He recorded 39 goals and 102 points in his rookie season, finishing second in Calder Memorial Trophy voting as […] The post Sidney Crosby: 2 bold predictions for Penguins star in 2022-23 NHL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Johnny Gaudreau: 2 bold predictions for Blue Jackets star in 2022-23 NHL season
The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled the biggest prize of NHL free agency this past summer. Superstar forward Johnny Gaudreau signed a massive seven-year contract to shockingly join Columbus in July. Many expected Gaudreau to move on from the Calgary Flames, but this was a surprise. The move has rejuvenated the Blue Jackets organization. Fans, staff, […] The post Johnny Gaudreau: 2 bold predictions for Blue Jackets star in 2022-23 NHL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Ovechkin: 2 bold predictions for Capitals star in 2022-23 NHL season
Alex Ovechkin is entering his 18th season in the NHL. But unlike most other players who have reached this stage of a career, Ovechkin is still expected to legitimately play a critical role in a Stanley Cup contender. He’s going to be more than just a future Hall of Famer ornament on the roster of […] The post Alex Ovechkin: 2 bold predictions for Capitals star in 2022-23 NHL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Red Wings: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Detroit Red Wings underwent an offseason of change this summer. And that change was welcomed news for frustrated fans waiting to see some sort of progress in this rebuild. The Wings began their offseason by announcing the departure of head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, a Detroit native, spent seven years behind the bench in Hockeytown with only one playoff appearance to show for it.
Capitals hit with troubling TJ Oshie update ahead of 2022-23 NHL season
Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie suffered what appears to be an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. Oshie immediately left the ice in the second period after taking a nasty hit from Red Wings center Joe Veleno. Oshie would later head to the locker room before the Capitals announced that will not be able to return to the game.
Blake Griffin already endearing himself to Jayson Tatum, Celtics teammates after hilarious troll job
Blake Griffin’s days in the NBA, if he continues down the path he has been on in recent years, are numbered. However, as his good buddy DeAndre Jordan would know, being a great teammate and friend goes a long way towards securing an NBA roster spot. And Griffin is already lifting the vibes in the Boston Celtics locker room, not even a week after he was signed.
‘Young GOAT’: Draymond Green issues ultimate praise for Jayson Tatum
Draymond Green has never been one to shy away from controversy or trash talk, but he also has no problem praising other players. In the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” the four-time NBA champ gave the highest compliment to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Despite warring with him and the Celtics […] The post ‘Young GOAT’: Draymond Green issues ultimate praise for Jayson Tatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It just fuels you’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum vocal on constant reminder of NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum just wants to put their bitter NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors behind him. He personally had a very forgettable run in the Finals, and at this point, the All-Star forward wants to make sure that he is able to turn the page on this ugly chapter of his career.
‘Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert’: Victor Wembanyama has ESPN analyst in absolute awe after insane 37-point performance
If you’re a basketball fan, Tuesday night was an exciting glimpse into the future as projected first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama put in absolute work in Las Vegas against the G-League Ignite, scoring 37 points, blocking five shots, and draining seven triples. ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony, who has been scouting talent across the globe for a long time, made a very interesting comparison on Wednesday when talking about Wembanyama, saying he’s basically Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert combined. Scary.
‘Thank you Boston’: Dennis Eckersley’s emotional message to Red Sox fans after final broadcast
The Major League Baseball regular season concluded for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. In what turned out to be a highly disappointing season, the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East. It is a sad way to end any season, but particularly this season. MLB...
