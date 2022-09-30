Read full article on original website
Homecoming kickoff information announced
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Oct. 15 homecoming contest against San Jose State at Valley Children's Stadium. Fresno State and San Jose State will kickoff at 7:45 p.m. PT on FS1 or...
Zwaschka earns No. 100 behind Miller's 65th-minute winner
FRESNO, Calif. – In a highly-charged, physical match, Fresno State's lone shot on target against Nevada on Sunday proved to be the difference in the Bulldogs giving Head Coach Brian Zwaschka his 100th career win. The 'Dogs earned their first conference win with a 1-0 defeat of the Wolf Pack, a team coming off its first MW win this season on Thursday.
BYU Football To Wear Black Uniform Against Notre Dame In Las Vegas
PROVO, Utah – No. 16 BYU football will wear a black uniform against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas. BYU announced the new threads in a new video with a Vegas vibe, with magician Mat Franco and MMA fighter Forrest Griffin involved. In addition, star wide receiver Puka Nacua was featured in the video. Nacua has connections to UFC President Dana White from playing in the same youth leagues as White’s son.
BYU football: Can No. 16 Cougars stand up to well-rested and surging Notre Dame in Las Vegas?
BYU football: No. 16 Cougars’ leaky run defense will be put to the test against Fighting Irish on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas sportsbook reveals how No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State is being bet ahead of kickoff
The winner of Saturday’s Texas A&M-Mississippi State showdown will likely claim the upset. The Aggies are ranked No. 17 while the Bulldogs are unranked, but MSU is actually the betting favorite. As far as how the game is being bet, Patrick Everson of VegasInsider and FOX Sports spoke to...
Golden Knights, Metro police unveil new 'Vegas Strong' cruiser
Five years since the 1 October tragedy, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department collaborated on a new "Vegas Strong" police cruiser.
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a sedan and a sports car were involved in the collision killing both drivers. The driver of the sedan failed to yield, turned left into his path, struck the sports car, and hit a concrete wall head-on. 49-year-old Ignacio Villareal was identified as the driver of...
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
Five Years Since October 1 Mass Shooting In Las Vegas
Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since, from New York to Colorado to Texas. Northeastern University professor James Alan Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University and says there's also been a horrifying uptick in the number of mass shootings with an especially high number of people killed. The news takes a toll on survivors of the Las Vegas slaying, but a strong sense of community has also developed.
Earthquake strikes Las Vegas with a magnitude of 2.5
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake gave residents in the northern part of the Las Vegas valley a bit of a jolt on Thursday night.
