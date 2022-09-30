Read full article on original website
huckleberrypress.com
Spokane Helpers Network: Connecting Neighbors To Emergency Needs
The last couple of years, many Spokane residents and businesses have experienced financial struggles unlike any they had seen before. Many Spokane residents had lost their jobs and had to wait for extended periods to get unemployment and other urgent benefits. Many local non-profits had exhausted their resources and combined...
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
huckleberrypress.com
M.A.D. Co. Lab Studios: Helping artists find a foothold
Artists can have a tough time finding a foothold in today’s market, and art as a subject has been pushed aside to some extent over the past couple decades. Established artists may even struggle with maintaining a certain level of recognizability. An up-and-coming art collaborative project was started in...
Flett Middle School sorts students into four houses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Like a page out of Harry Potter, Flett Middle School sorted its students into one of four houses on Friday. As one of Spokane Public School's newest middle schools, it's using a Housing System as a new approach to build relationships and a sense of community within its halls.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Potters take the wheel: Pottery thrives in Spokane's small business scene
In the Spokane community, there are many types of small businesses that started from the ground up out of sheer passion and commitment. For Lori Bradeen and Autumn Bunton, they molded their creativity and drive into small pottery businesses where they turned dreams into a reality. Bradeen opened her local...
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street, and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
‘It’s fed my family’: USPS looking to recruit thousands ahead of peak season
USPS is looking to hire 2,000 people across Washington state, like many industries currently facing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill lawsuit illustrates baseless fears of transitional housing
Spokane’s West Hills neighborhood residents are up in arms over Catholic Charities Eastern Washington’s (CCEW) plan to purchase and convert the Quality Inn on Sunset Highway into a homeless supportive housing project called the “Catalyst Project.”. While this distaste towards our unhoused neighbors is a common sentiment,...
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
spokanepublicradio.org
Washington elections officials do double duty this fall
County auditors seeking re-election in the Northwest are doing double duty this campaign season. Besides working to convince voters to give them another term in office, they’re also doing public education to convince people that the system isn’t rigged. For example, on October 4, Spokane County Auditor Vicky...
KHQ Right Now
Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don't have to be on Tiktok...
City vacates building operating as homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — A building operating as a homeless shelter was vacated Thursday afternoon following a number of citations issued by the city of Spokane. The notice sent 72 homeless people staying there back out onto the streets. “We opened the door in good faith,” said Ronald Nelson, owner...
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
