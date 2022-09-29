Read full article on original website
UAE’s Ministry of Economy opens office in the metaverse
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Economy has opened an office in the metaverse that will be accessible to everyone globally. The building in the metaverse is the exact replica of the Ministry of Economy in Abu Dhabi with the same services offered to visitors. Abdulla bin Touq Al...
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream – Kurt Wuckert Jr. is back for more Bitcoin and blockchain Q&A
After an exciting week in Oslo in which he covered Granath vs. Wright extensively, Kurt Wuckert Jr is back to answer many more Bitcoin questions and answers. Wuckert begins by explaining that he’s broadcasting from a temporary safe place due to a potential threat to his family. He says there was an increasing hostility towards the end of the trial in Oslo, and BTC fundamentalists went into overdrive to trash him, dox his location, and attack him as a representative of Bitcoin SV.
Everything you thought you knew about decentralization is wrong—allow Satoshi Nakamoto to explain why
The concept of decentralization has quickly become one of the most important—and misunderstood—concepts of the 21st century. Since the rise of Bitcoin in 2009 and the blockchain boom that followed in its wake, talk of decentralization and the value that it represents for different populations, industries, technologies, and more has been common fodder for talking heads and technologists alike (although the latter more frequently use it as a buzzword for hawking whatever the latest Ponzi scheme they’re being paid to promote is).
Brazil’s securities regulator urges Mercado Bitcoin to provide details on issued tokens
Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has ordered local exchange Mercado Bitcoin to disclose details on some tokens issued over the last two years. Estadao newspaper reported the matter on Tuesday, noting that the tokens in question are fixed-income tokens. The report did not disclose the names of the...
Hydrogen digital asset firm charged over securities violations and market manipulation
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced charges against The Hydrogen Technology, the company behind the Hydro digital asset token, for securities violations. The watchdog also filed charges against South African market maker Moonwalkers, which it alleges was hired to illegally manipulate the market and prop up the Hydro price.
Bank of International Settlement wraps up mBridge cross-border CBDC pilot
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has announced the completion of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot with impressive figures. The pilot was a collaboration of the central banks of Hong Kong, Thailand, China, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to promote multi-currency cross-border payments. Dubbed mBridge or mCBDC,...
Russia eyes use of digital ruble in transacting with China
Russia has confirmed that it will proceed with its digital ruble, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the Bank of Russia, which will be deployed in cross-border settlements with China. Information picked up by Reuters stated that Russia’s plan to use its CBDC in international trade is part...
