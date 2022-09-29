Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Borgia edges New Haven for third
Looking for redemption from semifinal losses, the St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights prevailed over New Haven, 26-28, 25-16, 25-7. “They started slow tonight, but I was proud to see they came out and showed what they are capable of doing at the end,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said about his program. “We’ve got to get over those slow starts, but we are proud of how we finished.”
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Jays power past Borgia
The crosstown battle was a one-sided scoring event Wednesday at Lakeview Park. Washington (25-3) swatted 14 hits, including two home runs, to defeat St. Francis Borgia (8-6), 15-0.
Washington Missourian
De Soto rides mega inning to beat Lady Bulldogs
St. Clair’s softball squad did not get to repeat its lone win from last year. De Soto (5-13), whom St. Clair defeated 8-7 last year, powered up Wednesday to defeat the Lady Bulldogs (0-17) on De Soto’s senior night, 27-8.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays continue unblemished conference run
The Washington Lady Jays achieved their seventh conference victory of the season Tuesday. Washington (24-3, 7-0) completed its season series with Ft. Zumwalt South (9-8, 3-4) at Lakeview Park, 11-3.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays take second in pool, advance to Hermann tournament bracket
A win and a tie were enough to get Washington into the semifinals of the Hermann Invitational Tournament Tuesday. The Lady Jays (7-10-1) emerged as the second-place team in the Tuesday pool behind Hermann (14-7), which ran the table.
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — Borgia vs. New Haven, Hermann Tournament Third Place
Volleyball — Borgia vs. New Haven, Hermann Tournament Third Place

Borgia defeated New Haven in three games to win the third-place match at the Hermann Tournament Thursday, Sept. 29.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Pacific at Union
Boys Soccer — Pacific at Union

Pacific defeated Union, 3-0, at Stierberger Stadium Thursday, Sept. 29.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio
Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
Washington Missourian
Fire at Howmet forces evacuation, fire dept. response
The Washington Fire Department responded to a small fire at Howmet Aerospace in Washington early Monday afternoon. All employees were forced to evacuate, but Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said there were no injuries.
Washington Missourian
Absentee voting under way in Franklin County
While you still need an excuse the next four weeks, absentee voting has started for the Nov. 8 general election. Voting started Tuesday and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union.
Washington Missourian
Telephone scams on the rise
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Scott Duck hit the nail on the head in a public service video warning of the dangers of telephone scammers. He said citizens should be aware the scammers are relentless, they play on your emotions and fears, and will do anything they can to get your money.
