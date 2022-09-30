Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
Phillies, on verge of playoffs, open series with Astros
The path to snapping the longest championship drought in American sports in 1980 required the Philadelphia Phillies to win in
ESPN
Tampa Bay Rays clinch wild-card spot; Houston Astros secure home-field edge despite loss
HOUSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings, and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, posing on...
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge chases home run record: Yankees-Rangers live updates as slugger tries to hit No. 62 in Texas
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge remains on 61 home runs entering the final series of the regular season. Judge tied Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record last Wednesday and will look to break the tie this week at Globe Life Field against the Texas Rangers. The Yankees and Rangers will play four games in three days, starting Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
'The fans wouldn't leave': The Astros' last days at the Astrodome
The final game was a blur. Six days earlier was a different story.
MLB
Wheeler on doorstep of postseason debut
WASHINGTON -- Zack Wheeler is not there yet. Neither are the Phillies. But they are close now. So close, they can almost feel the champagne burning their eyes. The Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 with a victory Monday night against the Astros in Houston, following Sunday’s rain-shortened 8-1 victory in six innings over Washington at Nationals Park. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch the third National League Wild Card spot is one. Just one Phillies victory or one Brewers loss this week -- the Phillies won their season series vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 -- and Wheeler will be on the mound on Friday in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series, most likely in St. Louis.
MLB
Ragans puts solid bow on rookie season
ANAHEIM -- Prior to Saturday’s matchup with the Angels, Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley said he didn’t want much from rookie starter Cole Ragans. Just five good innings, hopefully with a lead, would suffice for Texas. “I want him to just go out and attack the zone early...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
MLB
Seager (33 HR), Semien (100 R) wrapping up strong Rangers debuts
ANAHEIM -- Not much went right for the Rangers at Angel Stadium this week, especially for the offense. They scratched across just one run on five hits in the series opener on Friday and two runs on two hits on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale wasn’t much different. Texas didn't get...
MLB
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
MLB
Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing
SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees
NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Young A's inspired by playoff atmosphere: 'That's where I want to be'
SEATTLE -- Anticipating a raucous atmosphere playing in front of a sold-out crowd whose home team was on the verge of clinching its first playoff berth since 2001, A’s manager Mark Kotsay was curious as to how his young team would react. "This place is going to be loud,"...
MLB
Persistence paying off for Bañuelos in Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS -- Manny Bañuelos had heard the bad news before. He was being demoted. Over the last decade, Bañuelos had heard the spiel plenty of times. What differed was where he was being sent. He was not going to Triple-A, Double-A, Single-A. He had been demoted to...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Rangers aim to break 5-game losing streak, play the Yankees
New York Yankees (97-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-92, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (12-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Rangers +126; over/under is 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Sears seals rookie season on a high note
SEATTLE -- Coming off a rough outing against the Mets last week, the objective for JP Sears entering his final outing of 2022 was to deliver a quality performance, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. Sears, whose rookie campaign began in pinstripes before the A’s acquired him at the...
MLB・
MLB
McCarthy closing out rookie year in big way
SAN FRANCISCO -- The D-backs' struggles against the Giants in 2021 were well documented, as Arizona went a scant 2-17 against its National League West rivals. Despite dropping two of three to the Giants this weekend, the D-backs can take a shred of redemption along as they leave San Francisco for the final time this season.
MLB
Cease's Cy Young case goes to the voters
SAN DIEGO -- If true justice existed among the Major League Baseball gods, there would have been a better finish to Dylan Cease’s remarkable 2022 campaign. Not necessarily something as spectacular as a no-hitter, which Cease missed by one out and one Luis Arraez single on Sept. 3 in Chicago. But something more along the lines of six scoreless innings with seven or eight strikeouts would have made sense for the American League Cy Young candidate Saturday night against the Padres at Petco Park.
MLB
Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship
LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
Comments / 1