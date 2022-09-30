ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 1

Related
MLive.com

Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge chases home run record: Yankees-Rangers live updates as slugger tries to hit No. 62 in Texas

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge remains on 61 home runs entering the final series of the regular season. Judge tied Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record last Wednesday and will look to break the tie this week at Globe Life Field against the Texas Rangers. The Yankees and Rangers will play four games in three days, starting Monday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
MLB

Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis

ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Wheeler on doorstep of postseason debut

WASHINGTON -- Zack Wheeler is not there yet. Neither are the Phillies. But they are close now. So close, they can almost feel the champagne burning their eyes. The Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 with a victory Monday night against the Astros in Houston, following Sunday’s rain-shortened 8-1 victory in six innings over Washington at Nationals Park. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch the third National League Wild Card spot is one. Just one Phillies victory or one Brewers loss this week -- the Phillies won their season series vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 -- and Wheeler will be on the mound on Friday in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series, most likely in St. Louis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Ragans puts solid bow on rookie season

ANAHEIM -- Prior to Saturday’s matchup with the Angels, Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley said he didn’t want much from rookie starter Cole Ragans. Just five good innings, hopefully with a lead, would suffice for Texas. “I want him to just go out and attack the zone early...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Tom Grieve
Person
Bobby Valentine
MLB

How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?

The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep

ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing

SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers Beat#The Washington Senators#Southern
MLB

Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees

NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Persistence paying off for Bañuelos in Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS -- Manny Bañuelos had heard the bad news before. He was being demoted. Over the last decade, Bañuelos had heard the spiel plenty of times. What differed was where he was being sent. He was not going to Triple-A, Double-A, Single-A. He had been demoted to...
MLB
FOX Sports

Rangers aim to break 5-game losing streak, play the Yankees

New York Yankees (97-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-92, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (12-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Rangers +126; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Sears seals rookie season on a high note

SEATTLE -- Coming off a rough outing against the Mets last week, the objective for JP Sears entering his final outing of 2022 was to deliver a quality performance, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. Sears, whose rookie campaign began in pinstripes before the A’s acquired him at the...
MLB
MLB

McCarthy closing out rookie year in big way

SAN FRANCISCO -- The D-backs' struggles against the Giants in 2021 were well documented, as Arizona went a scant 2-17 against its National League West rivals. Despite dropping two of three to the Giants this weekend, the D-backs can take a shred of redemption along as they leave San Francisco for the final time this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Cease's Cy Young case goes to the voters

SAN DIEGO -- If true justice existed among the Major League Baseball gods, there would have been a better finish to Dylan Cease’s remarkable 2022 campaign. Not necessarily something as spectacular as a no-hitter, which Cease missed by one out and one Luis Arraez single on Sept. 3 in Chicago. But something more along the lines of six scoreless innings with seven or eight strikeouts would have made sense for the American League Cy Young candidate Saturday night against the Padres at Petco Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship

LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy