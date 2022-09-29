Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand rarely goes on sale, but Fenty’s famous Fam sale is back with must-have offers on top Beauty products. Almost everything on the site is on sale at 25% off, with beauty picks marked down at both FentyBeauty.com and FentySkin.com. No promo code required. The Friends & Family Sale runs from now through Monday, September 26, so stock up on your favorites before then. In addition to the discounts, Fenty shoppers can also get 50% off select items from the ‘The Real Dealz’ sale. Still looking for more? Shoppers can also get a free three-piece gift set...

