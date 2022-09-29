ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

Related
I Love Memphis

Free Memphis Outdoor Art Experience: Brooks Outside

If you love art—both classical and contemporary—a stop at the Brooks Museum in Overton Park is a must-do in Memphis. From permanent exhibits featuring 17th century European works to sculptures from the African Diaspora to modern Southern artists like Carroll Cloar, the Brooks will appeal to any art fan.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mempho Music Festival back and better this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 20 bands, several DJs and music lovers are taking over the Bluff City this weekend for the annual Mempho Music Festival. “Beautiful atmosphere, great vibe. The weather this weekend couldn’t be more perfect,” said Chris Duncan, Mempho Musical Festival head of marketing. “We are just ready to have a good time.”
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
actionnews5.com

MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools will honor more than a dozen trailblazers in the city’s history on Monday. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago. MSCS officials honored them with a mural reveal. This...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis 13: Documentary reflects on years following desegregation, honors alums who made history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since the desegregation of Memphis City Schools, when 13 Black students walked into local elementary schools for the first time. Now, The Memphis 13 Foundation has partnered with the Memphis-Shelby County School District to commemorate the event with a documentary screening and a panel discussion with members of the Memphis 13.
MEMPHIS, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids

Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Ailey
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway

In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
LAKELAND, TN
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Things To Do#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Memphis Zoo#Sanderson Sisters#Travel Destinations#Tsk Tsk#The Disney Hocus
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Campbell Clinic Opens New Location in Olive Branch

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region. With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
WREG

LGBTQ+ community marches one week after canceled drag show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cooper Young in Midtown was extra colorful Friday night as members of the LGTBQ+ community and their supporters marched through the community to send a very important message. The march comes one week after a drag show at the Museum of Science and History was canceled due to armed protestors.  “We’re here […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

4 MLGW community offices reopen for walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW community offices are reopening to customers Monday, the first time since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced it would reopen four community office locations to walk-in customers beginning Oct. 3. The Summer Avenue office will remain closed, officials said. Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and...
MILLINGTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy