I Love Memphis
Free Memphis Outdoor Art Experience: Brooks Outside
If you love art—both classical and contemporary—a stop at the Brooks Museum in Overton Park is a must-do in Memphis. From permanent exhibits featuring 17th century European works to sculptures from the African Diaspora to modern Southern artists like Carroll Cloar, the Brooks will appeal to any art fan.
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
Mempho Music Festival back and better this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 20 bands, several DJs and music lovers are taking over the Bluff City this weekend for the annual Mempho Music Festival. “Beautiful atmosphere, great vibe. The weather this weekend couldn’t be more perfect,” said Chris Duncan, Mempho Musical Festival head of marketing. “We are just ready to have a good time.”
Just Dance! It's the second annual Memphis Dance Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South will be grooving Saturday at the second annual Memphis Dance Festival at the Collage Dance Collective. The free day of dance happens at the collective Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 505 Tillman Street in Binghampton. Collage is the largest Black-owned ballet company in the...
MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools will honor more than a dozen trailblazers in the city’s history on Monday. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago. MSCS officials honored them with a mural reveal. This...
Memphis 13: Documentary reflects on years following desegregation, honors alums who made history
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since the desegregation of Memphis City Schools, when 13 Black students walked into local elementary schools for the first time. Now, The Memphis 13 Foundation has partnered with the Memphis-Shelby County School District to commemorate the event with a documentary screening and a panel discussion with members of the Memphis 13.
Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids
Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
Memphis museum director speaks out on canceled drag performance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The executive director of the Memphis Museum of Science and History, Kevin Thompson, is responding for the first time since he chose to cancel a drag performance that celebrated the close of an LGTBQ+ exhibit. “We had armed folks here with, you know, high-powered rifles. That...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway
In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Campbell Clinic Opens New Location in Olive Branch
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region. With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is...
Breakdown: What is a “marine heat wave” and why are they on the rise?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve likely experienced — or at least heard of — a heat wave: a prolonged periods when temperatures are unusually high. But in recent years, marine scientists have been turning their sights on another kind of heat wave — one that occurs in the ocean.
LGBTQ+ community marches one week after canceled drag show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cooper Young in Midtown was extra colorful Friday night as members of the LGTBQ+ community and their supporters marched through the community to send a very important message. The march comes one week after a drag show at the Museum of Science and History was canceled due to armed protestors. “We’re here […]
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
4 MLGW community offices reopen for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW community offices are reopening to customers Monday, the first time since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced it would reopen four community office locations to walk-in customers beginning Oct. 3. The Summer Avenue office will remain closed, officials said. Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and...
