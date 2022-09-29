ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WCNC

NC Zoo cuts prices in half for those displaced in storm

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is slashing their ticket prices in half in the wake of Ian. For the week of Monday, Oct. 3 to Friday, Oct. 7, the zoo will be offering half off admission tickets for people who have been displaced during the storm. Their...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Blue!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Blue!. He's a 9-month-old terrier mix. Plus, he's a sweet engaging 40-pound lump of love. Blue was abandoned at SPCA Triad along with 14 other dogs and puppies. He has moderate energy and would do well in almost any home as...
GREENSBORO, NC
WLTX.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
MEBANE, NC
Greensboro, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Louise

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Louise is a pretty 3-year-old girl who is all smiles. She has a cute little grin, and she is always in the best mood. Burlington Animal Services says she was fairly shy, but she has quickly come out of her shell and blossomed into a wiggly, friendly, and outgoing girl.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Zoo is moving to electric

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s National Electric Vehicle week, and the North Carolina Zoo’s quickly converting their fleet from gasoline and diesel-powered engines to electric.  Since 2020, the zoo’s added electric cars, golf carts, micro vehicles and micro vans. Electric passenger vans will transport guests around the park in the future too.  In today’s Zoo Filez, […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County: 4-month-old puppies rescued from Ian

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two 4-month-old puppies were rescued from tropical storm Ian Friday night. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A Good Samaritan found the two abandoned in a box. They contacted Animal Control, who were then able to bring them...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
firefighternation.com

Greensboro (NC) Fire Truck Stolen

A 23-year-old man faces charges that he stole a Greensboro fire truck Saturday. The stolen truck was recovered at 2 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive, Fox 8 reports. Police say the truck was stolen from the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility across the street from Station 1...
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign

Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It's just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 61-year-old Sheila Gaskins. She was last seen early this morning on the 3600 block of Cornell Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Gaskins is a black female who is 5'5" and weighs 140-pounds. She may be wearing a black hat and pink jacket. If you have seen her contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

