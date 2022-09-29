Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
WCNC
NC Zoo cuts prices in half for those displaced in storm
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is slashing their ticket prices in half in the wake of Ian. For the week of Monday, Oct. 3 to Friday, Oct. 7, the zoo will be offering half off admission tickets for people who have been displaced during the storm. Their...
2 The Rescue: Meet Blue!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Blue!. He's a 9-month-old terrier mix. Plus, he's a sweet engaging 40-pound lump of love. Blue was abandoned at SPCA Triad along with 14 other dogs and puppies. He has moderate energy and would do well in almost any home as...
WLTX.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Louise
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Louise is a pretty 3-year-old girl who is all smiles. She has a cute little grin, and she is always in the best mood. Burlington Animal Services says she was fairly shy, but she has quickly come out of her shell and blossomed into a wiggly, friendly, and outgoing girl.
North Carolina Zoo is moving to electric
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s National Electric Vehicle week, and the North Carolina Zoo’s quickly converting their fleet from gasoline and diesel-powered engines to electric. Since 2020, the zoo’s added electric cars, golf carts, micro vehicles and micro vans. Electric passenger vans will transport guests around the park in the future too. In today’s Zoo Filez, […]
Carolina Classic Fair opens a day later due to Ian-related weather conditions
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair opened Saturday, one day later from when it was set to open. Officials pushed back the opening because of Ian-related weather conditions. WFMY News 2 crews caught up with folks at the fair Saturday that were determined to have a good time...
WXII 12
Guilford County: 4-month-old puppies rescued from Ian
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two 4-month-old puppies were rescued from tropical storm Ian Friday night. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A Good Samaritan found the two abandoned in a box. They contacted Animal Control, who were then able to bring them...
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in Walkertown
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning. There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some […]
firefighternation.com
Greensboro (NC) Fire Truck Stolen
A 23-year-old man faces charges that he stole a Greensboro fire truck Saturday. The stolen truck was recovered at 2 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive, Fox 8 reports. Police say the truck was stolen from the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility across the street from Station 1...
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It's just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
NC’s 1st McDonald’s opened over 60 years ago today in Greensboro on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s very first McDonald’s opened in Greensboro on Summit Avenue on Sept. 30, 1959, according to the Greensboro History Museum. A Big Mac will cost you $3.99 today at the McDonald’s on 1101 Summit Avenue. 63 years ago, a hamburger was 15 cents, fries were 10 cents and milkshakes were […]
22-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at a party in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The main video above is from a previous story about the Winston-Salem community discussing a program aimed at curbing youth violence. A man shot in the hip during a drive-by at a party in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 61-year-old Sheila Gaskins. She was last seen early this morning on the 3600 block of Cornell Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Gaskins is a black female who is 5'5" and weighs 140-pounds. She may be wearing a black hat and pink jacket. If you have seen her contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
Man stabs 5 at NC birthday party, including 2 women, deputies say
At the scene, deputies found three victims with multiple stab wounds "ranging in the area of the chest, neck and/or upper extremities."
