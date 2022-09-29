Read full article on original website
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list
One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
Yankees get back one flamethrowing relief pitcher before Texas series
The New York Yankees are already dealing with a thin bullpen, currently without Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and Ron Marinaccio suffering a shin injury during Sunday’s game. However, they are getting arms back, piece by piece. The team announced on Monday afternoon that flame-throwing bullpen arm Miguel Castro would...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith off to historical start to season
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up a career-best performance in the team’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the first...
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Wife of Broncos' Garett Bolles roasts lineman for hilarious failed tackle attempt
As an NFL offensive lineman, Garett Bolles doesn't get many chances at making tackles. During Week 4 action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday though, the career-long member of the Denver Broncos had his chance after running back Melvin Gordon fumbled and Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson took off running towards the end zone with the recovery.
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
NFL・
Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?
The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury
The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
