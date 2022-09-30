ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season

The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL
Yardbarker

‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason

The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB
Yardbarker

Former NFL Player Unloads On Kyler Murray

This is a take that has been taking over social media. This is not a surprise because whenever a current NFL player gets called out people will notice. Murray took a lot of heat after signing the new mega-contract that required him to spend hours studying film. McCoy also mentioned...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question

On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA
Yardbarker

Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?

The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments

People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener

October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst not sold on improving Lions

Although the Detroit Lions climbed as high as No. 20 in the ESPN power rankings this season and are putting up some strong statistics, one of the network’s analysts still isn’t a believer in Dan Campbell and company. In a recent column predicting which teams should be on...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season

The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Nestor Cortes goes viral for ridiculous pitching motion against Orioles

Nestor Cortes has been an ace for the New York Yankees this season, and his unpredictability is part of the reason why. Cortes enjoys toying with hitters by sometimes using different pitching motions in his windup prior to delivery. One particular windup he did on a 0-2 pitch to Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday drew attention.
BALTIMORE, MD

