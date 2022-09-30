Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols hits career HR No. 702, ties Babe Ruth for second all-time in RBI
Albert Pujols certainly knows how to rise to the occasion. Twenty-one years ago, Pujols homered in his first game at Busch Stadium. On Sunday, Pujols' final regular season game at the stadium, he went deep once more. In the bottom of the third inning, facing Pittsburgh Pirates starter Roansy Contreras,...
MLB・
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field
Yardbarker
The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season
The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket
Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL・
Yardbarker
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason
The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
Yardbarker
Former NFL Player Unloads On Kyler Murray
This is a take that has been taking over social media. This is not a surprise because whenever a current NFL player gets called out people will notice. Murray took a lot of heat after signing the new mega-contract that required him to spend hours studying film. McCoy also mentioned...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question
On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
Yardbarker
ESPN's Sean McDonough sarcastically quips 'oh, what a shame' when told of Yankees rain delay
College football fans have had enough of ESPN and ABC cutting into their games to show live look-ins of Aaron Judge at-bats in his quest for 62 home runs. It seems very likely that ESPN's Sean McDonough is over his own broadcasts being cut into as well. When McDonough was...
Yardbarker
Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?
The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments
People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Yardbarker
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst not sold on improving Lions
Although the Detroit Lions climbed as high as No. 20 in the ESPN power rankings this season and are putting up some strong statistics, one of the network’s analysts still isn’t a believer in Dan Campbell and company. In a recent column predicting which teams should be on...
Yardbarker
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Yardbarker
Nestor Cortes goes viral for ridiculous pitching motion against Orioles
Nestor Cortes has been an ace for the New York Yankees this season, and his unpredictability is part of the reason why. Cortes enjoys toying with hitters by sometimes using different pitching motions in his windup prior to delivery. One particular windup he did on a 0-2 pitch to Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday drew attention.
