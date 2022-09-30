ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE UPDATES: Florida works toward recovery as Hurricane Ian heads toward the Carolinas

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left significant wind and rain damage across Central Florida Wednesday into Thursday before weakening, then strengthening again into a hurricane as it heads to the Carolinas.

Florida is working toward recovering from the storm. See live updates below:

5:20 a.m. update:

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding.

Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals.

3:45 a.m. update:

Hurricane Ian is out of the picture for Central Florida, but is expected to make landfall Friday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina, Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Seas are expected to stay high as Ian whipped autumn air into the area.

Temperatures are expected to be sunny and a high of 81 on Friday and in the mid-60s in the evening.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the 80s and dry, which will continue into next week.

2:30 a.m. update:

Hurricane Ian has left a devastating impact across Florida.

See photos in the gallery below:

1:17 a.m. update:

Hurricane Ian produced strong winds and heavy rain, which led to most Central Florida trash collection schedules being paused.

12:15 a.m. update:

As power works to get restored, there are ways to track outages across Central Florida.

