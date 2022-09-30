Editorial: More lawbreaking on Wall Street

When it comes to cultural arrogance built upon unearned elitism, nothing can match Wall Street.

Just a few short years after average Americans were forced to bail out the giants of finance who caused a global crisis with their recklessness comes new evidence of dangerous lawlessness.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have combined to impose nearly $2 billion in fines on firms that are designated as global systemically important banks. A GSIB designation all but declares the institution as too big to fail.

Firms big enough to crash the global financial system need to be watched closely. The United States has laws that require all business communication be conducted in official channels that are preserved for inspection.

It turns out the biggest and most important financial institutions in America were using encrypted text services to communicate for years. Thousands of violations of a securities law in place since the 1930s, often by key management employees, is brazen even by Wall Street standards.

“Finance, ultimately depends on trust. By failing to honor their recordkeeping obligations, the market participants we have charged have failed to maintain that trust,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

The SEC goes on to say the encrypted communication would have been useful evidence in other securities violation investigations.

Aggressive enforcement of records laws by the SEC is a new development. The last major fine was in 2006, and it was just $15 million. In addition to the fines imposed this week, the SEC has forced violating firms to add a recordkeeping compliance officer. Going forward, someone’s job depends on the mandatory maintenance of records.

Secret, illegal communication among the Wall Street firms creates the opportunity for collusion. It distorts the market in a manner that enriches insiders at the expense of their clients, or the general public.

In recent years, the firms fined for failing to maintain records of their communication have been fined for manipulating credit-card interest rates and currency exchange rates acting as a cartel.

There is a very good reason the SEC is enforcing the law that financial firms must maintain total transparency to their regulators.

But all the regulators have is civil authority.

It would be a good idea for the Justice Department to enforce the criminal aspects of these serious violations of law.