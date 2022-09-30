Ralph R. Ruff (1935-2022)

Ralph R. Ruff, a 33-year mold designer for Owens-Illinois, who after work drove a tractor and otherwise aided the family’s produce and greenhouse business, died Sept. 23 in the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. He was 87.

Mr. Ruff, of North Toledo’s Shoreland neighborhood, had congestive heart failure and was in declining health the last two months, his son Rob said.

He retired in 1990 from O-I, where he designed molds used in the making of containers. His humor and work ethic impressed Vince Bailey, who, on his first day of work at O-I in 1978, met Mr. Ruff.

“Ralph was a worker,” said Mr. Bailey, a retired senior mold designer in O-I’s glass container division. “He could be a little bit of a rebel.”

If colleagues started conversing at the next desk, Mr. Ruff would clear his throat, lower his glasses, and say, “ ‘Please,” drawing out the word, Mr. Bailey recalled.

“I can see him doing that now, and it was how many years ago. He was being funny, but getting his point across,” Mr. Bailey said.

The two lost touch after Mr. Ruff retired. Then, in 2018, Mr. Bailey noticed an advertisement in The Blade announcing a celebration of Mr. Ruff’s life at the Ottawa River Yacht Club. Mr. Bailey called the number to make a reservation — and ask whether his former colleague had died. Mr. Ruff’s daughter-in-law laughed and said that the ad was just his sense of humor at play.

The event was billed a “predeceased celebration of life.”

“It was really nice and Ralph was his usual jovial self,” Mr. Bailey said. “He was enjoying his own wake.”

During his career, Mr. Ruff often held more than one job.

“He always had an entrepreneurial spirit,” the younger Mr. Ruff said. The most enduring was his work with his wife, Mary, at the family produce business. For years they raised table vegetables — sweet corn and tomatoes were specialties — on their property at Matzinger and Benore roads. They sold the produce from the front yard on Benore.

The elder Mr. Ruff’s watchwords in that era were efficiency and effectiveness. He left the public-facing part of the business to others.

“He was the behind-the-scenes guy,” the younger Mr. Ruff said. “He was out in the fields doing the cultivating, doing the disking, and of course, he would operate the tractor. Everything was harvested by hand.”

The Ruffs later had a greenhouse on the property and grew bedding plants.

“He was a machine. He and Mom were impressive individuals,” the younger Mr. Ruff said. “One thing he wanted to teach us boys was don’t be afraid to try anything. We put the greenhouse up ourselves. He was always trying to say, ‘If somebody else can do it, you can do it.’”

The couple retired from the business about 1995. He was not idle.

“He was the king of projects,” the younger Mr. Ruff said. That included auto repairs and mechanical tinkering. He’d always liked to hunt and fish.

Mr. Bailey, who went fishing with him in recent years, said: “He got up and he had a mission every day.”

He gained empathy after recovering in the 1990s from a health crisis and a bout of depression, his son said.

“He came to be the social butterfly and really valued interacting with people,” the younger Mr. Ruff said. “If he had knowledge or a resource that someone else could benefit from, he wanted to offer that and help them.”

He was born May 31, 1935, to Mabel and Ralph Ruff and grew up in the north end. He was a graduate of Waite High School. He received a first-place award in 1953 from the Ford Motor Co. in the mechanical drawing division for work he produced while at Waite. His drawing and those of other students were displayed at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.

He started studies at the University of Toledo before enlisting in the Army. He was stationed in Korea with an artillery company. He served afterward in the Army Reserve and with the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard. He later received a bachelor’s degree from UT.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Ondrus, whom he married Jan. 18, 1955; sons Randal Ruff and Robert Ruff, and two grandsons.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with visitation after 10 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor’s choice.