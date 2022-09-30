Daily Log: 9/30

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Unique Simon, Toledo, boy, Sept. 28.

Ashley and Brad Houke, Toledo, girl, Sept. 28.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Arleathy and Donnell Haskins, Toledo, boy, Sept. 28.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Ashley Breidling, boy, Sept. 25.

Katie and Brian Hahn, Holland, girl, Sept. 26.

Brittany and Joseph Burmeister, Toledo, boy, Sept. 26.

Sara and Robert Chambers, Maumee, boy, Sept. 26.

Jordan and Doug Reinhard, Toledo, girl, Sept. 27.

Charlotte and Nick Rogier, Delta, Ohio, boy, Sept. 27.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Ayana Morgan, assaulted in the 4300 block of Shawn.

Carl Drake, assaulted in the 1500 block of Slater.

Robbery

Craig Miller, home broken into in the 1900 block of North Ontario.

Burglaries

Vincent Ysasi, home broken into in the 5500 block of Lewis.

Robert Johnson, game system from residence in the 900 block of Artis.

Thefts

Tarrek Hicks, credit card and identification from vehicle in the 2400 block of Bancroft.

Antonio Ramirez, rims and tires from vehicle in the 5500 block of Bentwood.

Sherron Walker, wallet with bank card and identification from vehicle in the 400 block of Everett.

Linda Hutson, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2400 block of North Holland Sylvania.

Dameon High, firearm and drone from vehicle in the 3700 block of Frampton.

Damion Mason, gun from the 2300 block of Caledonia.

Lott Smith, gun and ammo from the 2900 block of Lutaway.

Aaliyah Bankston, wallet with debit card from the 2500 block of Cherry.

Charles Dickerson, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 1200 block of East Alexis.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Raymond Mays from Tanya James.

Chartavia Hinton from John Moss.

Aimee Leazier from Ronald Leazier.

Ashley Bentham from Samantha Rose.

Mary Staple from Christopher Skeels.

Everardo Aldana from Dishelle Holman.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Kohlman Bush and Leeanndra Wyszumiala.

Jodi Hamilton and Jeremy Hamilton.

Kayla Davis and Mark Davis.