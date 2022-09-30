Read full article on original website
iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Apple’s newest cell software program replace for the iPhone — iOS 16 — is chockful of cool new features, however no person’s excellent. iOS 16 additionally comes with new adjustments that some users have found annoying, just like the Search button on the home screen.
Iphone 14 Pro news: iPhone 14 Pro camera bump impacts wireless charging, users say incompatible with most chargers
The all-new iPhone 14 sequence was welcomed with fanfare. Apple’s improvements akin to Dynamic Island, 48MP digicam sensor has garnered nice evaluations for the flagship units. However, now all those that purchased the iPhone 14 Pro appear to be reporting distinctive points. According to newest studies, customers have raised...
Google Pixel Watch: The anti-Apple Watch I’ve been waiting for? A new default for Android users?
Welcome to Techtober! Coming up – massive daddy Google with its Pixel 7 event, beginning October 6 at 10am ET. Although the Pixel 7 smartphone collection will steal the present, we’re additionally getting one thing else thrilling – Google’s first smartwatch – the aptly named Google Pixel Watch!Just like how an iPhone consumer jumps instantly to the Apple Watch once they’re trying to purchase one thing for his or her wrist, presumably so will an Android consumer leap to this upcoming Google Pixel Watch, proper?
This hidden iOS 16 feature lets you control your nearby devices
It’s useful to discover ways to management close by gadgets on iPhone. If you’ve got not heard of this earlier than, it might sound like a pipe dream, however it’s truly a brand new characteristic on Apple’s iOS 16 that’s straightforward to overlook. Provided they’re all signed into Apple’s iCloud system you’ll be able to management close by gadgets in your iPhone. It’s simply one other instance of the small particulars that make the iPhone one of many best phones out there.
Know more about pricing and availability of Apple iPhone 14 , 14 pro, and 14 pro max
Take a look at the extra particulars of all Apple 14 fashions. The iPhone 14 that was not too long ago launched was an enormous success with quite a lot of flagship options. This could be the very best choose for all who waited whereas the iPhone 14 was celebrating its success.
I went to an Apple store and all I heard was bad news
I’m truly fairly emotional. So after I heard the dangerous information, I needed to do one thing. Bloomberg had reported that Apple would not enhance manufacturing of the iPhone 14 — sure, the entire iPhone 14 models — as a result of demand wasn’t fairly what the corporate had hoped.
Google Investing Why Some Pixel Owners Can’t Use Android Auto
Google mentioned it was investigating why Android 13 broke the power to make use of Android Auto in some Pixel smartphones. Some Google Pixel homeowners talked about the issues in a thread on the Google help web page on Android Auto, saying the platform is just not working correctly following the Android 13 replace, stories 9To5Google.
Some Google Maps Users May Get Free Wireless Service for the Rest of 2022
If free wi-fi service for the remainder of 2022 appears like a journey price taking, think about turning to Google Maps as your navigation software – and begin contributing. Google Fi, Google’s cell phone service, is providing choose customers free Google Fi service till the tip of the yr, the website AndroidCentral reports.
Assistant Driving Mode drops Google Maps, no longer like Android Auto
In May of 2019, Google Assistant Driving Mode was announced to switch “Android Auto for Phone Screens.” The launch occurred slowly, with the earlier expertise not going away till this June. Assistant Driving Mode is now dropping Google Maps integration and this noticeably modifications the expertise to the purpose the place it’s now not an Android Auto alternative.
TCL Tab 10 5G Review
TCL’s Tab 10 5G ($299.99) stands out from the gang of Android tablets because of its lengthy battery life, snappy efficiency, and 5G assist. We’re not followers of its paltry 32GB of storage or TCL’s weak software program improve dedication, however the Tab 10 5G simply blows rivals just like the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.99) out of the water and affords a significantly better worth than TCL’s pricier Tab Pro 5G ($399.99). If you want quick mobile connectivity out of your pill, it is a good wager, although the Wi-Fi solely Lenovo Tab 11 Plus ($259.99) stays our Editors’ Choice winner due to its extra reasonably priced worth and sharper show.
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
Meta: The Negative Outlook And Why I Stay Long (NASDAQ:META)
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has been going by means of a brutal sell-off because the begin of the 12 months, and the endless challenges will seemingly transfer the inventory sideways for the foreseeable future. Undoubtedly, the cyclical nature of the promoting enterprise will weigh on the corporate’s financials within the subsequent quarters, too.
WhatsApp is prepared to block screenshots in the Android and iOS app
The WhatsApp service will introduce a brand new operate that guarantees to alter the way in which we use this messaging app for Android and iOS. The blocking on a screenshot in addition to display recordings nonetheless is within the testing section. WhatsApp needs to enhance its utility’s safety and...
iPhone and Android Smartphone will be charged with the same Charger, the price is only 1 thousand
New Delhi. Whenever you journey, it turns into very tough to hold a charger. But very quickly a charger can be coming which might cost any cellular, speaker. So allow us to additionally inform you one thing about it when you don’t want to alter the charger to cost a smartphone. Today we’re going to inform you about some such chargers, so let’s find out about them-
The best smartphone gimbal gets even better
DJI has made the already stellar OM 5 even higher with the Osmo Mobile 6. There are a number of new options, a greater design, and new software program tweaks to deliver your smartphone movies to a brand new stage. Of course, the gadget remains to be actually costly and Android customers do not get all of the options or ease of use, however that is nonetheless the perfect client gimbal you may get.
Warning for millions of iPhone and Android users over dangerous ‘smishing’ texts – The Sun
IF YOU obtain a suspicious textual content claiming to be out of your financial institution or supply service, assume twice earlier than opening it. Hackers are concentrating on smartphones throughout the globe by sending out messages dressed as much as look as if they’re from a trusted entity. Clicking...
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch to give this Christmas
It’s a given: The model new Apple Watch Series 8 can be some of the wished vacation items this season. Find out extra about why the Apple Watch 8 is our choose for the smartwatch to present this vacation season — and why we selected so as to add it to our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts collection.
