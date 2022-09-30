ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State University Spartans

Smevog Honored by Mountain West for Second Consecutive Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—For the second consecutive week, Sarah Smevog has been named the Mountain West Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Sarah Smevog, 5th Year, L, Corona, Calif./Santiago HS. Helped lead San José State to a 2-0 week in Mountain West play, defeating Boise State (3-1) and Utah State...
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU's Cordeiro Earns MW Offensive Player of the Week Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San José State's Chevan Cordeiro was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. Cordeiro, a junior quarterback from Honolulu, Hawaii, threw for a season-high 314 yards while having a hand in three touchdowns in the Spartans 33-16 win at Wyoming on Saturday night.
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Gets Win Against UNLV At Home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In her long awaited return to play, Kiana Miyazato scored the lone goal to lead the San Josè State (3-4-4; 2-1-1 Mountain West) to a 1-0 victory over UNLV (3-8-1; 1-2-1) Sunday morning at Spartan Stadium. Bente Pernot had two big saves throughout the game...
wyo4news.com

Cowboys suffer “disappointing loss” to San Jose State

October 2, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys entered Saturday night’s home game versus San Jose State, riding a three-game home winning streak, but that came to an end with a 33-16 loss at the hands of the Spartans. “It’s a disappointing loss, but that’s a good football team (San Jose State), said Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl following the game.
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Fall on the Road to No. 1 Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif.— Bende Pardi led the way with four goals, the most scored by any athlete, as No. 14 San Josè State (5-8,0-0) fell 14-7 to No. 1 Stanford (14-0,0-0) on the road. Javi Ibanez also scored three goals to help lead the Spartans. Zoltan Der recorded...
San Jose State University Spartans

Leroux Scores in Spartans Draw Versus Houston Christian

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Beau Leroux scored an unassisted goal in the 15th minute to lead San José State (3-3-2, 0-0-1 WAC) to a 1-1 draw against Houston Christian (4-3-3, 0-0-1 WAC) on Friday night at the Spartan Soccer Complex. The goal was the second of the season for...
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Cross Country Has Solid Run at Pacific Invitational

MEN 8K RESULTS (PDF) | WOMEN 6K RESULTS (PDF) - Amelio Chio ran a career-best 27:20.5 in the men's 8k while Constance O'Neal ran a 23:49.8 in the women's 6k to lead San José State at the Pacific Invitational Friday evening. SJSU's men finished fifth overall averaging 27:38.8. Chio...
fishduck.com

Stanford Duck Syndrome–It’s Worse Than You Think

What do you call players and fans of the football team at Leland Stanford Junior University? Cardinals? No, do not do that, or you’ll make Stanford people very angry on social media. “We’re not Cardinals!” they will tweet in your face, maybe even going into lunatic all-caps mode: “WE ARE THE CARDINAL!” Whatever. Personally, I don’t think that anyone in Palo Alto gives dos centavos about sports.
KRON4 News

De Anza College evacuated after report of fire

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
KRON4 News

San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
NBC Bay Area

Ayesha Curry's Oakland Store Closed After Break-In

Ayesha Curry's flagship store in Oakland was closed this weekend because of a break-in. "Sweet July Oakland" posted on Facebook Saturday that the store and cafe would be closed due to a break-in the night before. The store apologized for the inconvenience and said it plans to reschedule coffee week...
KRON4 News

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
CBS San Francisco

Woman found fatally shot in South San Jose; suspect arrested in Fresno

FRESNO – Authorities in Fresno have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in South San Jose Friday evening, police said.Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police said the woman had at least one gunshot wound.Her identity has not been released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Saturday that the suspect was located at a home in Fresno and taken into custody.The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be headed back to San Jose to face charges.The woman was the 28th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.
KRON4 News

Woman with gunshot wound found dead in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman in San Jose, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. At 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway due to a report of an unresponsive woman in […]
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Commercial Building Fire in San Jose

San Jose firefighters said on their Twitter account Sunday night they're on the scene of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1800 block of Monterey Highway. They said there were no injuries at that time. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose

San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
