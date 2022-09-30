Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Smevog Honored by Mountain West for Second Consecutive Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—For the second consecutive week, Sarah Smevog has been named the Mountain West Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Sarah Smevog, 5th Year, L, Corona, Calif./Santiago HS. Helped lead San José State to a 2-0 week in Mountain West play, defeating Boise State (3-1) and Utah State...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU's Cordeiro Earns MW Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San José State's Chevan Cordeiro was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. Cordeiro, a junior quarterback from Honolulu, Hawaii, threw for a season-high 314 yards while having a hand in three touchdowns in the Spartans 33-16 win at Wyoming on Saturday night.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Gets Win Against UNLV At Home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In her long awaited return to play, Kiana Miyazato scored the lone goal to lead the San Josè State (3-4-4; 2-1-1 Mountain West) to a 1-0 victory over UNLV (3-8-1; 1-2-1) Sunday morning at Spartan Stadium. Bente Pernot had two big saves throughout the game...
wyo4news.com
Cowboys suffer “disappointing loss” to San Jose State
October 2, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys entered Saturday night’s home game versus San Jose State, riding a three-game home winning streak, but that came to an end with a 33-16 loss at the hands of the Spartans. “It’s a disappointing loss, but that’s a good football team (San Jose State), said Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl following the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Fall on the Road to No. 1 Stanford
PALO ALTO, Calif.— Bende Pardi led the way with four goals, the most scored by any athlete, as No. 14 San Josè State (5-8,0-0) fell 14-7 to No. 1 Stanford (14-0,0-0) on the road. Javi Ibanez also scored three goals to help lead the Spartans. Zoltan Der recorded...
San Jose State University Spartans
Leroux Scores in Spartans Draw Versus Houston Christian
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Beau Leroux scored an unassisted goal in the 15th minute to lead San José State (3-3-2, 0-0-1 WAC) to a 1-1 draw against Houston Christian (4-3-3, 0-0-1 WAC) on Friday night at the Spartan Soccer Complex. The goal was the second of the season for...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Cross Country Has Solid Run at Pacific Invitational
MEN 8K RESULTS (PDF) | WOMEN 6K RESULTS (PDF) - Amelio Chio ran a career-best 27:20.5 in the men's 8k while Constance O'Neal ran a 23:49.8 in the women's 6k to lead San José State at the Pacific Invitational Friday evening. SJSU's men finished fifth overall averaging 27:38.8. Chio...
fishduck.com
Stanford Duck Syndrome–It’s Worse Than You Think
What do you call players and fans of the football team at Leland Stanford Junior University? Cardinals? No, do not do that, or you’ll make Stanford people very angry on social media. “We’re not Cardinals!” they will tweet in your face, maybe even going into lunatic all-caps mode: “WE ARE THE CARDINAL!” Whatever. Personally, I don’t think that anyone in Palo Alto gives dos centavos about sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
De Anza College evacuated after report of fire
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
What San Jose mayor’s security is costing taxpayers
San Jose taxpayers have doled out at least $200,000 per year to keep Mayor Sam Liccardo safe, a practice that began after San Francisco Mayor George Moscone was killed at City Hall more than four decades ago. Liccardo, who terms out this year, is part of a long line of...
Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired
In the video, law enforcement can be seen in the hallways with their guns drawn in an effort to get students out of the school safely. Many students tell us they are still shaken over everything that went down.
San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
NBC Bay Area
Ayesha Curry's Oakland Store Closed After Break-In
Ayesha Curry's flagship store in Oakland was closed this weekend because of a break-in. "Sweet July Oakland" posted on Facebook Saturday that the store and cafe would be closed due to a break-in the night before. The store apologized for the inconvenience and said it plans to reschedule coffee week...
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
Woman found fatally shot in South San Jose; suspect arrested in Fresno
FRESNO – Authorities in Fresno have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in South San Jose Friday evening, police said.Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police said the woman had at least one gunshot wound.Her identity has not been released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Saturday that the suspect was located at a home in Fresno and taken into custody.The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be headed back to San Jose to face charges.The woman was the 28th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.
Woman with gunshot wound found dead in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman in San Jose, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. At 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway due to a report of an unresponsive woman in […]
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Commercial Building Fire in San Jose
San Jose firefighters said on their Twitter account Sunday night they're on the scene of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1800 block of Monterey Highway. They said there were no injuries at that time. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose
San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
Comments / 0