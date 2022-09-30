ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX, NASA look at launching Dragon to service Hubble Space Telescope

By Mike Wall
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zg57H_0iG8OceG00

Astronauts could visit the Hubble Space Telescope again someday, this time on a private spacecraft.

Hubble launched to Earth orbit in April 1990 and received five sets of visitors over the next two decades. These astronaut crews, who arrived on NASA space shuttle missions, repeatedly repaired, maintained and upgraded the iconic scope, allowing it to continue observing the heavens with groundbreaking clarity to this day.

NASA retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011, but a new era of Hubble servicing missions may be about to dawn. The agency announced today (Sept. 29) that it's conducting a joint study with SpaceX to look into sending a Dragon capsule to Hubble, to boost the observatory's orbit and perhaps assist it in other ways as well.

Related: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions (photos)

"We want to benefit Hubble. And if benefiting Hubble means not just boosting it but also providing some servicing, and that can be done with a human spaceflight mission, all the better," Jessica Jensen, vice president of customer operations and integration at SpaceX, said during a press conference today. "So, it's all on the table."

To be clear: No SpaceX mission to Hubble is currently in the works. The new announcement concerns a feasibility study, which is expected to last six months and involves no NASA money. (The agency is participating via an unfunded Space Act Agreement.)

"We're going to be looking at Dragon capabilities and how they would need to be modified in order to safely rendezvous and dock with Hubble," Jensen said. "Details of exactly physically how that's done, and how we also safely do that from a trajectory point of view — that's all to be worked out."

And a Dragon Hubble mission, should it come to pass, wouldn't necessarily need to be crewed, she added. The feasibility study might point planners toward an uncrewed mission, with Dragon or perhaps even a different type of vehicle.

Hubble is in good health and continues to return amazing and informative photos of the cosmos. Just the other day, for example, it snapped photos of the Didymos asteroid system shortly after NASA's DART probe intentionally slammed into one of its two constituent space rocks.

But Hubble's orbit has decayed a bit over the past 33 years due to atmospheric drag. The telescope currently zooms around Earth at an altitude of about 335 miles (540 kilometers), roughly 38 miles (60 km) lower than its initial orbit.

At its current altitude, Hubble has a 50% probability of falling back to Earth in 2037, Patrick Crouse, Hubble project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said during today's briefing.

NASA won't let things come to that, however; the agency plans to deorbit Hubble in a controlled fashion when its observing days are done. That will require launching a robotic mission to the telescope to haul it down safely. NASA would likely aim to launch the deorbit mission by the end of the 2020s, Crouse said.

But that's without an orbit boost. Getting Hubble back up to its initial altitude of 373 miles (600 km) could potentially allow the observatory to keep working for many more years to come.

"You'd add easily 15 to perhaps 20 years of orbit life to the mission if you could achieve that altitude," Crouse said.

If the feasibility study returns promising results, a Dragon mission to Hubble could launch sooner than you might think. Indeed, there's already an architecture in place that could accommodate such a flight — the Polaris Program, a set of three SpaceX missions organized and led by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who commanded the history-making Inspiration4 mission to Earth orbit last year.

Related: SpaceX's historic Inspiration4 mission in photos

Related stories:

The best Hubble Space Telescope photos of all time

SpaceX's private all-civilian Inspiration4 mission in pictures

SpaceX's private Polaris Dawn crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)

Polaris will consist of three missions, the first of which, Polaris Dawn , will send Isaacman and three crewmates to orbit in a Dragon as early as March 2023. That flight will feature the first-ever private spacewalk and send Dragon farther from Earth than any crewed mission has gotten since the Apollo era.

The second and third Polaris missions remain relatively undefined at the moment, though we know Polaris 2 will fly on a Dragon and Polaris 3 will employ Starship , the huge vehicle that SpaceX is developing to take people to the moon and Mars.

The Polaris program aims to demonstrate and advance human spaceflight capabilities. And a trip to Hubble would definitely fit that bill, according to Isaacman.

"Certainly, the idea of boosting and servicing Hubble, should the feasibility study support it, would be, you know, a logical second mission," he said during today's briefing.

Mike Wall is the author of " Out There " (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 1

Related
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

New asteroid strike images show impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

The James Webb and Hubble telescopes on Thursday revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid, as astronomers indicated that the impact looks to have been much greater than expected. The observations from James Webb and Hubble will help reveal how much -- and how quickly -- matter sprayed from the asteroid, as well as the nature of its surface.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Cagri Kilic, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Robotics, West Virginia UniversityPeople have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Shuttle#Other Space#Dragon#Astronauts
CNET

NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies

Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon

The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Gizmodo

The Water-Lakes-on-Mars Debate Just Got More Interesting

Scientists have been arguing for years about ambiguous radar scans of Mars’ south pole. Do they reveal underground lakes of liquid water? Or something else? Two new papers out this week have added even more intrigue to the controversy. In 2018, a team of Italian scientists claimed to have...
ASTRONOMY
click orlando

NASA, SpaceX push Crew-5 launch back because of Ian

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA plan to launch the next crewed mission to the International Space Station next week, but it’s being pushed back a few days because of Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The four members of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification

An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
EARTH SCIENCE
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASA Drops New ‘Angry’ Pic of Mt. Shasta

NASA shared a unique image of California’s Mt. Shasta by a pro photographer. The picture lives up to the legend surrounding the mountain. During eruptions of the enormous volcano in the north, spirits from ‘above’ and ‘below’ realms battle there. This is according to some ancient myths. This deep sky image, taken in late June by Ralf Rohner and courtesy of NASA, captures such drama well.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
WJTV 12

33 groundbreaking NASA missions in photographs

The universe is nearly 14 billion years old. Human existence makes up a tiny fraction of that time. If the history of Earth was made up of 24 hours, humans came into the picture just before 11:59 p.m.—and we’ve spent much of that time fascinated with space. For so long, we have posited theories and done our […]
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy