EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah DATING! The singer, 27, and Daily Show host, 38, spark romance rumors as they're pictured cozying up together and KISSING after intimate dinner at a restaurant in NYC
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah set rumors that they are dating flying after the two were pictured kissing and hugging on a cozy date night out in New York City on Wednesday. The 27-year-old pop star and the 38-year-old host of The Daily Show were seen enjoying an intimate yet low-key dinner together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, in exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com.
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Dua Lipa Looks Stunning In 1st Photos Since Passionate Makeout With Trevor Noah
Dua Lipa was out on a red carpet just a day after making out with Trevor Noah! The British-born singer, 27, absolutely slayed in a low cut black Versace dress as she arrived for George Clooney and wife Amal‘s Clooney Foundation for Justice 2022 Albie Awards in New York City on Sept. 29, 2022. The raven-haired beauty kept her up with a side swept part, framing her face that featured a dark neutral makeup palette. Dua accented the button details on the dress with her gold bracelets and matching black-and-gold manicure.
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Share a Romantic Date Night Amid Breakup Rumors
It’s back to business as usual for Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. The couple was spotted sharing a romantic date night as they strolled out of the celebrity hotspot, Nobu, in Malibu, California on Monday night. The evening on the town comes amid speculation that the duo had split up after fans noticed they were no longer following each other on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?
Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
How we know that Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are dating
Despite their protestations to the contrary, marquee entertainers Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are behaving like they are immersed in a romance. The comedy talk show host and the blockbuster songstress relayed that they are “just friends.” But they were seen cuddling up and locking lips in the Manhattan borough of New York on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Blake Lively reveals 4th pregnancy on her own terms, slams paparazzi
Blake Lively has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child.
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt At YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show
Kanye West has out Kanye'd himself once again. On Monday (October 3), the rapper/fashion mogul kicked off his surprise YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris with quite the bang, choosing to open the show wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. (See a photo of Ye in the shirt HERE)
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
Christina Aguilera Says Record Execs Repeatedly Told Her To Change Her Last Name
Christina Aguilera’s latest album is a celebration of her heritage ― in more ways than one. Unveiled this spring, “Aguilera” is the five-time Grammy winner’s second Spanish-language album following 2000’s “Mi Reflejo.” Though the 12-song set’s title seems almost like a no-brainer, the pop star said in an interview timed to Billboard Latin Music Week that it was partly inspired by her early days in the music business, when record executives repeatedly suggested she drop her surname.
Is Dua Lipa Now Dating Trevor Noah After Ending Things With Anwar Hadid in 2021?
Fans of Dua Lipa are often eager to learn everything there is to know about her. The "Levitating" singer has a long list of hit songs under her belt and has solidified herself as one of this generation's most beloved pop stars. As such, listeners are curious to know about what happens behind the scenes in her life.
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Christmas is coming early with Lindsay Lohan holiday film
Netflix chose October 3, naturally, to drop more information about Lindsay Lohan's upcoming Christmas movie.
Dua Lipa stans refuse to believe the star’s latest dating rumors
Earlier today, Dua Lipa became the talk of social media after an image surfaced online showing her seemingly sharing a kiss with talk show host Trevor Noah after a New York City dinner date. Still, fans are refusing to believe it’s true. As reported by the Daily Mail, someone...
