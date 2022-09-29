Read full article on original website
Related
Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict
For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones’ Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
Where have the lightning bugs gone?
Have you ever wondered where these flying glowsticks go?
Sunken Gardens flamingos, still in a St. Petersburg bathroom, are doing fine
The flamingos of Sunken Gardens are still in the bathroom. Don’t worry, they’re doing just fine. On the day Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida, the century-old roadside attraction posted a picture of its Chilean flamingos huddling in front of restroom stalls. The Instagram caption of the now-viral image described the animals, “having quite the hurricane party; eating, drinking and dancing.”
Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence
In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
RELATED PEOPLE
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Spruce Trees Are Invading the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Our Planet.
We were pushing through head-high willows along a brushy caribou trail, five days into our week-long trek across Alaska’s Noatak valley, when my hiking partner, Brad Meiklejohn, startled me with a command. “Stop!” he said. “Look to your left.”. I froze—nobody wants to hear a warning like...
Learn 100 Valley Birds #7: Valley Goldfinches
This is a three-fer post featuring the three species of Goldfinch that occur in the Valley. The first two, American Goldfinch and Lesser Goldfinch are Common Year-round Residents of the valley, while the third species, Lawrence’s Goldfinch, is a bonus species Rare Year-round Resident here. American Goldfinch – Spinus...
This $6 Trap With Over 26,000 Reviews ‘Works Like a Charm’ for Getting Rid of Gnats, Fruit Flies, & Mosquitos
If there’s one thing we absolutely hate, it’s fruit flies. Fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitos: you name it, and we hate it. They always seem to multiply like crazy, and then one or two becomes a swarm. They’re a nuisance, to put it lightly, and we’ve tried everything. Trust us; we’ve done the plant mixtures Instagram influencers recommended to protect our plants and the apple cider vinegar and soap concoction everyone uses. While they work short-term, it’s not a solution we want to do all the time. Thanks to Amazon, we found a secret must-have for fighting this problem, and it’s nearly...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stunning aerial image wins The Nature Conservancy 2022 Photo Contest
See all the sensational winners of The Nature Conservancy 2022 contest, but be warned some aren't for the faint-hearted
An Expert Explains The Safest Way To Remove A Wasp's Nest From Your Home – Exclusive
It's true that wasps are pollinators, but they're also terrifying stingers that can wreak havoc on a yard. Getting rid of them is important for your safety.
Tracking the Lost Conifer, Western White Pine
"What pines? Where are these pines?" asked my birding friend after I mentioned I'd been getting to know western white pine, the forgotten conifer of our Key Peninsula forest.
WATCH: Clever Fox Has Itself a Day Fishing for Carp
Foxes love fishing, too. This red fox captured in a video posted to Instagram shows the creature patiently waiting before striking a school of carp. In the footage, the fox slowly creeps to the side of the pond before jumping in and going after a fish. He comes up a moment later with a large fish in his mouth. He walks over a few yards and starts going to town on his meal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Egret Falls Victim to Patient Alligator in Tense Footage: VIDEO
In this crazy video, a great egret succumbs to a patient alligator who stalks the bird and nabs it before it can escape. The video, which was captured in the coastal marshes of Texas, shows the alligator wading through the water and pouncing on the great egret. If listening to the audio, there’s a violent crunching noise made when the gator chomps down on the bird.
msn.com
Watch: Massive 'alien' sunfish gets helping hand from boat crew
Renowned big-wave surfer and freediver Mark Healey has shared video showing him using a brush to remove parasites from a Mola mola, or ocean sunfish. “It kept coming back for more and could’ve probably done it all day,” Healey said via Instagram. “Those parasites are pretty buried in there, but I think I made a little headway with the boat brush.”
northernarchitecture.us
Feed the Birds
Although the distance between our old house and our new house is only seven miles, there's a world of difference. Our old house sat on a acre of land surrounded by woods. At any given moment when we looked into the yard there was a plethora of birds, squirrels and the occasional deer, fox and even black bears!
Country diary: The first beech leaves land without a sound
Comins Coch, Ceredigion: With the dew soaking my feet too, autumn is taking hold now, wherever you look
Let's show a bit of love for the lillipilly. This humble plant forms the world's largest genus of trees – and should be an Australian icon
You’re probably familiar with the sight of a lillipilly bush. This hardy Australian staple – a glossy evergreen bearing powder-puff flowers and clusters of bright berries – features in many a garden hedge. But you may not know this humble native has spread across the globe in waves of emigration, adaptation and evolution. Almost 1,200 species of lillipilly are now found in rainforests across the tropics and subtropics of Africa, Asia and the Pacific. Our research helped reconstruct the evolutionary history of lillipillies in unprecedented detail. We show how lillipillies evolved in Australia and now form the largest genus of...
Voyageurs' cameras capture mom and cub wolves foraging for blueberries
It's not everyday you get a chance to see a wolf in the wild. It's even more rare to see one eating alongside its cub.The Voyageurs Wolf Project captured the rare sight this summer.Experts say it is the first footage of a mom and pup foraging for blueberries together that they're aware of."This past summer was a bumper blueberry crop and every wolf we studied spent extensive time foraging on blueberries," the project reported on social media.Research shows berries can make up around 83% of the weekly diet for wolves during peak season.
Bird flu spreads to Southern California, infecting chickens, wild birds and other animals
A highly infectious bird flu that has felled millions of birds globally is in California. Experts worry it could affect our food supply.
Comments / 0