WBTV
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe woman took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Susan Underwood bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe. That ticket turned out to be a...
NC man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte. He matched all five white balls to […]
WBTV
Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County. Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15. This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to...
country1037fm.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
country1037fm.com
Three Carolina Cities Make ‘Best Places For Families To Live’ List
We have some great places to raise a family in the Carolinas. According to WSOC TV, Statesville ranked high on a list of those family-friendly towns. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Fortune Magazine analyzed cities with between 25,000 and 750,000 residents. They used more than 215,000 data points and five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability. Here is the list. 3 cities in the Carolinas made the list.
Land where failed Panthers project sits now up for sale in Rock Hill
The 245-acre mixed-use development where the failed Panthers project sits is now officially listed for sale by Colliers.
abccolumbia.com
Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paralyzed man facing rent hike after landlord sells property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Combs says he has nowhere to go. He’s lived at Coffey Creek Apartments in southwest Charlotte for 14 years, but his stay could come to an end by next week. He became paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 after a river-diving accident. He...
country1037fm.com
Pumpkin patches you can drive to from Charlotte
We’ve welcomed the official start of the fall season. We’ve welcomed the month of October. We’ve welcomed cooler temperatures. It’s only right that we start thinking about pumpkin patches and apple cider donuts, am I right? There are several places that you can go get pumpkins in and around Charlotte. I, for one, went to the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market and got some beautiful pumpkins and mums.
gsabusiness.com
Company to invest $18M with new Gaffney facility
A custom print and label company is establishing operations in Cherokee County with an $18 million investment. Sticker Mule will build a facility in Gaffney that is expected to create 50 new jobs, according to a news release from the Upstate SC Alliance. Located at Meadow Creek Industrial Park, Sticker...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 1st
The Gaston County mugshots for Friday, October 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charlotte man sentenced for defrauding SBA of $800K+
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and others out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in federally-insured loans will now spend more than four years in federal prison. 36-year-old Dino Crnalic was sentenced to 51 months behind bars...
WBTV
Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
WBTV
Judge sentences man involved in fatal Thanksgiving weekend shooting to 5-7 years in prison.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to 5-7 years in prison for a 2019 Thanksgiving weekend shooting in southeast Charlotte. Over Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, investigators say 46-year-old Reginald Lawrence was visiting Charlotte and was outside with others in the parking lot of an apartment complex. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE:...
thecharlottepost.com
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops. Data shows Black drivers more likely to be pulled over for minor offenses. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is eliminating traffic stops based on administrative violations such as driving without a license, which disproportionately impact Black drivers. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 29th
The Gaston County mugshots for Thursday, September 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
One person dies in single-car crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead after her car went off the road, hitting a mailbox and overturning in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened last Wednesday on Meadow Lake Road near Meadow Lane, which is just south of Rock Hill. Troopers said 49-year-old Dina Patel of Rock Hill was traveling south on Meadow Lake when her 2006 Honda Accord went off the roadway.
WBTV
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man charged after a drag racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy will spend the next 19-24 years in prison. Donnie Cobb pleaded guilty in court Monday and was sentenced to 238 to 298 months served in prison. The crash happened in June...
mytjnow.com
Suspect driving stolen car shot, killed after car chase to Cherry Road CVS
Winthrop students received a WU ALERT on Sept. 13 at 5:12 p.m. stating that there was a “shooting incident in the vicinity of campus at CVS on Cherry Road.”. The message said there were no subjects being pursued. It also advised students to avoid the scene while the investigation was ongoing.
