Pineville, NC

WBTV

Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe woman took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Susan Underwood bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe. That ticket turned out to be a...
MONROE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte. He matched all five white balls to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
Mecklenburg County, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Pineville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Pineville, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
country1037fm.com

Three Carolina Cities Make ‘Best Places For Families To Live’ List

We have some great places to raise a family in the Carolinas. According to WSOC TV, Statesville ranked high on a list of those family-friendly towns. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Fortune Magazine analyzed cities with between 25,000 and 750,000 residents. They used more than 215,000 data points and five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability. Here is the list. 3 cities in the Carolinas made the list.
STATESVILLE, NC
abccolumbia.com

Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
LANCASTER, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paralyzed man facing rent hike after landlord sells property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Combs says he has nowhere to go. He’s lived at Coffey Creek Apartments in southwest Charlotte for 14 years, but his stay could come to an end by next week. He became paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 after a river-diving accident. He...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Pumpkin patches you can drive to from Charlotte

We’ve welcomed the official start of the fall season. We’ve welcomed the month of October. We’ve welcomed cooler temperatures. It’s only right that we start thinking about pumpkin patches and apple cider donuts, am I right? There are several places that you can go get pumpkins in and around Charlotte. I, for one, went to the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market and got some beautiful pumpkins and mums.
CHARLOTTE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Company to invest $18M with new Gaffney facility

A custom print and label company is establishing operations in Cherokee County with an $18 million investment. Sticker Mule will build a facility in Gaffney that is expected to create 50 new jobs, according to a news release from the Upstate SC Alliance. Located at Meadow Creek Industrial Park, Sticker...
GAFFNEY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte man sentenced for defrauding SBA of $800K+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and others out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in federally-insured loans will now spend more than four years in federal prison. 36-year-old Dino Crnalic was sentenced to 51 months behind bars...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops. Data shows Black drivers more likely to be pulled over for minor offenses. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is eliminating traffic stops based on administrative violations such as driving without a license, which disproportionately impact Black drivers. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

One person dies in single-car crash in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead after her car went off the road, hitting a mailbox and overturning in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened last Wednesday on Meadow Lake Road near Meadow Lane, which is just south of Rock Hill. Troopers said 49-year-old Dina Patel of Rock Hill was traveling south on Meadow Lake when her 2006 Honda Accord went off the roadway.
YORK COUNTY, SC

