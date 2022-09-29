Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s need for science and climate-resilient infrastructure

September 30th-Orange Shirt Day is an annual remembrance of the painful legacy of the boarding school era on Native people when children were torn away from their families. The trauma and loss of that time in history should not be forgotten, but moving into a healthier educational future is important for the wellbeing of all. What does it mean to decolonize education? Lori Townsend speaks with Ethan Petticrew, Executive Director-Cook Inlet Native Head Start and Paul Ongtooguk, Former Director-Alaska Native Studies Department-UAA.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO