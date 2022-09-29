Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s need for science and climate-resilient infrastructure

Read full article on original website
Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
September 30th-Orange Shirt Day is an annual remembrance of the painful legacy of the boarding school era on Native people when children were torn away from their families. The trauma and loss of that time in history should not be forgotten, but moving into a healthier educational future is important for the wellbeing of all. What does it mean to decolonize education? Lori Townsend speaks with Ethan Petticrew, Executive Director-Cook Inlet Native Head Start and Paul Ongtooguk, Former Director-Alaska Native Studies Department-UAA.
