Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Wildcats For First Victory

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys golf team defeated the Wildcats of Weymouth High at the Framingham Country Club this afternoon, October 4. Led by strong outings from junior Robert Geltman (11 points) and senior Josh Berman (10 points), the Flyers got their first win of the season, said head coach Peter Eliot.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tigers Defeat Flyers 96-82

NEWTON – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team has had to face a lot obstacles this season. First, they are without a home pool, as Keefe Tech closed its pool announcing an estimated $5 million repairs. So Flyers head coach Micke Foley has the Framingham swimmers &...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Helen (Keyes) Richardson, 102

WAYLAND – Helen (Keyes) Richardson, of Wayland, 102, died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born in Caribou, Maine on September 24, 1920 the daughter of the late Orman Keyes and Carlotta (Pendell) Keyes. Helen was the beloved wife of the late William Franklin...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10

FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
FraminghamSOURCE

Powers Named Interim Vice Principal at Framingham High

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School Principal Carolyn Banach announced today that Erin Powers will be interim vice principal for the “Blue House” at the high school, effective Monday, October 3. Banach said long-time Vice Principal Mark Albright is on medical leave. Banach herself has been taking personal...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96

SUDBURY – Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the family residence in Sudbury. Dorothy was born at her family residence in Wayland on October 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Walter...
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff

BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Terry Susan Dinsky

FRAMINGHAM – Terry Susan Dinsky passed away on August 25, 2022 exactly 10 years and one day after the passing of her husband, Phil Dinsky. Terry was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Claire and Solomon Rosenson. In the late 1960’s. She moved to Massachusetts to attend...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, Army Veteran

ASHLAND – Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, of Ashland passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Framingham. Born in St. Paul, MN; he was the son of the late Raymond and Lucetta (Cornwell) Cottengaim. He was the husband of Lisa (Abu) Cottengaim for 38 years. Ray served his country honorably...
ASHLAND, MA
