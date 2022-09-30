Read full article on original website
Flyers Defeat Wildcats For First Victory
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys golf team defeated the Wildcats of Weymouth High at the Framingham Country Club this afternoon, October 4. Led by strong outings from junior Robert Geltman (11 points) and senior Josh Berman (10 points), the Flyers got their first win of the season, said head coach Peter Eliot.
Bingham Leads Keefe Tech Cross-Country Team To Victory
MARLBOROUGH- The Keefe Tech boys cross-country team defeated Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School on the road yesterday, October 4. “The runners did a really nice job of running in packs, which led to some solid times and performances,” said head coach Jeff Beling. The Broncos are now 2-2...
Broncos Win Back-To-Back Meets; Defeats Assabet Valley 28-31
MARLBOROUGH – The Keefe Technical girls cross-country team coming off their first win since 2013, now have won back-to-back meets. The Broncos defeated Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough yesterday on the road. Junior Grace Arena led Keefe Tech’s squad finishing second overall in 22:14 minutes on...
Tigers Defeat Flyers 96-82
NEWTON – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team has had to face a lot obstacles this season. First, they are without a home pool, as Keefe Tech closed its pool announcing an estimated $5 million repairs. So Flyers head coach Micke Foley has the Framingham swimmers &...
Framingham High Athletic Teams Struggling With Transportation Issues
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public School district’s bus vendor NRT is still short 17 bus drivers for the contracted 77 routes, which means hundreds of students who want a seat on the bud have been denied, as the month of October begins. But the bus driver shortage is...
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham High Marching Band Competes in New Bedford Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band will compete at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition in New Bedford today, October 2. The NESBA event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at New Bedford High School. The Flyers are scheduled to perform at 3:20 p.m., with the host New Bedford performing last after them.
Framingham Marching Band & Color Guard Participates in NESBA Event
NEW BEDFORD – The Framingham High marching band & color guard participated in the new England Scholastic Band Association event at New Bedford High on Sunday afternoon. Due to the high winds on Sunday, the bands could have chosen to perform without movement. The judges provided commentary but no scores or results were announced.
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Focus of Friday’s Brown Bag Lecture at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continueson Friday, October 7 with a “historical look beyond the outward beauty of our New England towns into a chilling past.”. Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and...
Helen (Keyes) Richardson, 102
WAYLAND – Helen (Keyes) Richardson, of Wayland, 102, died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born in Caribou, Maine on September 24, 1920 the daughter of the late Orman Keyes and Carlotta (Pendell) Keyes. Helen was the beloved wife of the late William Franklin...
5 Things You Need To Know in Framingham: Friday, September 30, 2022
1 MCAS scores were released yesterday. Across the state, math scores improved but English Language Arts decreased. SOURCE will have a report on the Framingham Public Schools results this weekend. 2. NO CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS scheduled for today. And reminder that City Hall closes on Fridays at 2 p.m.
Carolyn Shaver Eisenmenger, 96, Travel Agent, Former President of Natick League of Women Voters, & Natick Town Meeting Member
NATICK – Carolyn Shaver Eisenmenger, 96, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2022 at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare in Natick. Mother, homemaker, travel agent and active Natick citizen, Carolyn was born in 1926 in Fredonia, New York, daughter of Richard and Carolyn Shaver, and grew up in Saranac Lake, New York.
Brenda Catherine Glidden, 79, Legal Secretary, Ashland High Guidance
FRAMINGHAM – Brenda Catherine Glidden, 79, of Framingham and former longtime resident of Ashland, passed away Wednesday September 28, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Edith (Donati) Nardini and the beloved wife of Russell Glidden for 59 years.
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
Vocal & Chamber Music Concert iat Eliot Church in South Natick
NATICK – The Eliot Church of South Natick will host a concert of vocal and chamber music on Sunday, October 30, at 3p.m. The performers include soprano Jennifer O’Brien, clarinetist Hunter Bennett, and pianist Stephen James. The program will feature Le Tombeau de Ravel, Valse-Caprices for clarinet and...
Powers Named Interim Vice Principal at Framingham High
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School Principal Carolyn Banach announced today that Erin Powers will be interim vice principal for the “Blue House” at the high school, effective Monday, October 3. Banach said long-time Vice Principal Mark Albright is on medical leave. Banach herself has been taking personal...
Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96
SUDBURY – Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the family residence in Sudbury. Dorothy was born at her family residence in Wayland on October 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Walter...
Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff
BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
Terry Susan Dinsky
FRAMINGHAM – Terry Susan Dinsky passed away on August 25, 2022 exactly 10 years and one day after the passing of her husband, Phil Dinsky. Terry was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Claire and Solomon Rosenson. In the late 1960’s. She moved to Massachusetts to attend...
Natick’s Gleason To Participate in His 17th Jimmy Fund Walk Sunday
NATICK – Leo Gleason of Natick registered for the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai in honor of his family, sister, wife, and himself. He is dedicated to fundraising for cancer research because the disease has significantly impacted his life, including his diagnosis. In 2000, Gleason...
Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, Army Veteran
ASHLAND – Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, of Ashland passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Framingham. Born in St. Paul, MN; he was the son of the late Raymond and Lucetta (Cornwell) Cottengaim. He was the husband of Lisa (Abu) Cottengaim for 38 years. Ray served his country honorably...
