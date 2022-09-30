FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band will compete at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition in New Bedford today, October 2. The NESBA event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at New Bedford High School. The Flyers are scheduled to perform at 3:20 p.m., with the host New Bedford performing last after them.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO