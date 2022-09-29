ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk's Lawyers Say His First Amendment Rights Are Being Violated By Required Pre-Approval of Tesla Tweets

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Elon Musk is taking another swing at the "Twitter sitter" requirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFVnH_0iG85X6p00
Elon Musk.

On Tuesday, his lawyers filed a brief saying the agreement Musk signed with the SEC back in 2018 — which requires him to have Tesla-related tweets reviewed and approved — violates his First Amendment rights, according to Bloomberg.

Elon Musk has a storied history of free-wheeling tweeting and facing (or shirking) various consequences.

In May, a shareholder sued him for market manipulation because he tweeted his deal to buy Twitter was "on hold." In the same month, he began to tweet about backing out of his bid to buy the company, which he is currently attempting to do. The SEC has also questioned Musk about tweets he posted about Twitter before disclosing he had purchased a stake in the social network.

But this week Musk's lawyers went after a different controversy. They tried again to remove an agreement the world's richest man signed in 2018 after a different tweet-related controversy.

On August 7, 2018, he tweeted he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. The company's stock price rose that day by about 10%.

The SEC brought a securities fraud charge against him that September as a result of the tweet, and the billionaire settled the following week. He and Tesla were fined $20 million each under the agreement.

"Tesla will establish a new committee of independent directors and put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk's communications," the SEC said at the time.

This means a Tesla lawyer, or Twitter sitter, if you will, has to approve his tweets about the company, according to NBC.

Musk's lawyers said this qualifies as "prior restraint," Bloomberg reported, which is when the government suppresses speech. This is mostly prohibited under the First Amendment, except in limited cases.

They have also said the SEC uses the agreement to continuously look into his speech, NBC noted.

In April, federal judge Lewis Liman declined to let Musk out of the tweet agreement with the SEC, Bloomberg noted. Musk is "simply bemoaning that he felt like he had to agree to it at the time" and now "wishes that he had not," Liman wrote.

Musk's lawyers have also claimed that he was forced to sign the agreement because of economic issues and that it is too-far reaching because it covers circumstances far into the future.

Lawyer Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, who also just started working for Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), was involved in the brief.

Elon Musk signed a merger agreement with Twitter in April but then moved to back out of it, which has resulted in a court battle between him and the platform. In one of the first hearings Tuesday, Twitter asked for Musk to be censured for getting rid of evidence.

Spiro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
musictimes.com

Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Spiro
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Lawyers#Pre Approval#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#Sec
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy