With the threat of climate change and global warming, Spain has joined a number of other countries in promoting ecotourism. In fact, there are several natural areas in the country that have been given the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism. Under this banner, the areas offer eco-friendly touristic activities, quality accommodation and more. Meanwhile, the natural parks of Spain preserve some of the most beautiful and unspoiled landscapes in the country, along with ecological richness and wildlife.

