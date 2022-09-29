Read full article on original website
Related
touristmeetstraveler.com
Viking Reaches Milestone Event, Celebrates 25th Anniversary In Amsterdam
The last day of September was an auspicious day for the world-renowned cruise company. On September 30, 2022, Viking marked the company’s 25th anniversary with a historic first in Amsterdam. To commemorate the milestone, three classes of Viking ships—a river ship, an ocean ship and the company’s newest expedition vessel, the Viking Polaris®,—came together in Amsterdam and traveled in a special convoy to IJmuiden, Netherlands.
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
Cruise Ship Collides With Another Vessel After Getting Caught in Heavy Fog
Most of the 190 passengers, who were enjoying a cruise vacation in Germany, were asleep when the collision occurred.
A 443-foot long Viking cruise ship collided with cargo ship with 'no significant injuries'
A Viking cruise ship collided with another vessel over the weekend, the cruise line said. The Viking Kvasir – a 443-foot long ship that can accommodate 190 passengers and 50 crew members – collided with a cargo ship in heavy fog on Sunday morning, a Viking spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. The incident took place near Wesel, Germany.
RELATED PEOPLE
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
New Royal Caribbean Ship Has a Special Feature Passengers Will Love
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has drawn out the introduction of its newest massive cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The ship will be the first of its class meaning that the cruise line isn't beholden to including any feature found on any of its previous ships. When the cruise line...
IFLScience
Pitcairn Island: The Most Remote Island In The World, And The Wild Story Of Its Inhabitants
Could you survive on a remote, deserted island, 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles ) from any large body of land in either direction? In all likelihood, the answer is no – but one group of sailors were forced to make one of the world’s most remote islands their home after a mutiny, and their descendants live there to this day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A record-breaking adventurer hailed for his solo voyage across the Arctic Ocean has been accused of spending nights in a hotel
Yvan Bourgnon is accused of spending more than a week in a hotel and being towed by other boats during his record-breaking solo Arctic voyage.
msn.com
How to track a cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
techaiapp.com
Short stay: Antarctica Suite, Hotel Rangá, Hella, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog
By Paul Johnson on Oct 03, 2022 in Accommodation, Europe, Family Travel, Featured, Food and Drink, Going Out, Hotels, Iceland, Leisure Travel, Regions, Restaurants, Speciality Travel, Travel Miscellany, Western Europe. You could be forgiven for wondering how a hotel that is largely made from wood, in a country that is...
$29 flights available on Southwest for this winter
Southwest Airlines is offering flights for as little as $29 this winter, excluding busy holiday dates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mansionglobal.com
A Striking Modern Villa Tucked Into a Private Hillside on the Greek Island of Antiparos
Price: €7.5 million (US$7.5 million) This strikingly modern circular villa that’s tucked into a secluded hillside on the small Cyclades island of Antiparos offers privacy, a curved infinity pool that faces out to the Aegean Sea, an outdoor home theater and easy access to quiet beaches. Known as...
4 Women to Run World's Remotest Post Office in Antarctica — With No Running Water or Toilets
Four British women are taking on the job of a lifetime by working on a remote island in Antarctica in temperatures as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit Four women are willingly giving up home comforts like running water and a flushable toilet to spend five months working at a remote post office in Antarctica. Lucy Bruzzone, Clare Ballantyne, Natalie Corbett and Mairi Hilton will spend 20 weeks working at the post office at Port Lockroy, also known as the "Penguin Post Office" for the thousands of flightless seabirds...
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Ecotourism: 4 Of The Best Natural Parks To Explore In Spain
With the threat of climate change and global warming, Spain has joined a number of other countries in promoting ecotourism. In fact, there are several natural areas in the country that have been given the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism. Under this banner, the areas offer eco-friendly touristic activities, quality accommodation and more. Meanwhile, the natural parks of Spain preserve some of the most beautiful and unspoiled landscapes in the country, along with ecological richness and wildlife.
The Four Seasons Just Announced a Line of Yachts — and They're Just as Luxurious as You'd Think
Booking a few nights at a Four Seasons hotel already felt like the pinnacle of an opulent vacation experience. But now, the famed luxury brand is taking it a step further with the announcement of the new Four Seasons Yachts. Created by a partnership between the Four Seasons, luxury entrepreneurs...
travelnoire.com
Surviving #Yachtnik — Inside Seychelles ‘Luxury’ Trip Scandal & The History Of Its Origin
As a young professional, Tyler M* was an avid traveler. But there were certain experiences that she never imagined would be accessible to her. So when she came across an Instagram post from a company called Yacht’Nik in July 2021 promoting a decadent excursion to Seychelles, an East African archipelago of islands tucked away in the Indian Ocean, it seemed— as the well-worn adage goes— too good to be true.
whereverfamily.com
Kayaking Adventures in Baja California Sur
With fall and winter right around the corner, plan a family trip to the Gulf of California, where the seasons are kinder than they are in the rest of the United States. Located off the coast of Loreto in Baja California Sur, the Islands of Loreto feature five UNESCO World Heritage sites in 800-square-mile Loreto National Marine Park waiting to be explored.
purewow.com
The 12 Best Places to Go Glamping in Colorado Featuring Luxury Bedding, Gourmet Meals, Wi-Fi and More
The Centennial State is home to pristine alpine lakes, sweeping plains, untouched wilderness and, of course, the majestic Rocky Mountain range. Indeed, when it comes to natural wonders, few states can compete with Colorful Colorado. That said, backpacking through the backcountry isn’t for everyone. Fortunately, you can still enjoy an awe-inspiring stay in the Great Outdoors even if roughing it is decidedly not your thing, and our roundup of the best places to go glamping in Colorado is proof.
Comments / 0