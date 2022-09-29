ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viking Reaches Milestone Event, Celebrates 25th Anniversary In Amsterdam

The last day of September was an auspicious day for the world-renowned cruise company. On September 30, 2022, Viking marked the company’s 25th anniversary with a historic first in Amsterdam. To commemorate the milestone, three classes of Viking ships—a river ship, an ocean ship and the company’s newest expedition vessel, the Viking Polaris®,—came together in Amsterdam and traveled in a special convoy to IJmuiden, Netherlands.
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
How to track a cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
Short stay: Antarctica Suite, Hotel Rangá, Hella, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog

By Paul Johnson on Oct 03, 2022 in Accommodation, Europe, Family Travel, Featured, Food and Drink, Going Out, Hotels, Iceland, Leisure Travel, Regions, Restaurants, Speciality Travel, Travel Miscellany, Western Europe. You could be forgiven for wondering how a hotel that is largely made from wood, in a country that is...
4 Women to Run World's Remotest Post Office in Antarctica — With No Running Water or Toilets

Four British women are taking on the job of a lifetime by working on a remote island in Antarctica in temperatures as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit Four women are willingly giving up home comforts like running water and a flushable toilet to spend five months working at a remote post office in Antarctica. Lucy Bruzzone, Clare Ballantyne, Natalie Corbett and Mairi Hilton will spend 20 weeks working at the post office at Port Lockroy, also known as the "Penguin Post Office" for the thousands of flightless seabirds...
Ecotourism: 4 Of The Best Natural Parks To Explore In Spain

With the threat of climate change and global warming, Spain has joined a number of other countries in promoting ecotourism. In fact, there are several natural areas in the country that have been given the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism. Under this banner, the areas offer eco-friendly touristic activities, quality accommodation and more. Meanwhile, the natural parks of Spain preserve some of the most beautiful and unspoiled landscapes in the country, along with ecological richness and wildlife.
Surviving #Yachtnik — Inside Seychelles ‘Luxury’ Trip Scandal & The History Of Its Origin

As a young professional, Tyler M* was an avid traveler. But there were certain experiences that she never imagined would be accessible to her. So when she came across an Instagram post from a company called Yacht’Nik in July 2021 promoting a decadent excursion to Seychelles, an East African archipelago of islands tucked away in the Indian Ocean, it seemed— as the well-worn adage goes— too good to be true.
Kayaking Adventures in Baja California Sur

With fall and winter right around the corner, plan a family trip to the Gulf of California, where the seasons are kinder than they are in the rest of the United States. Located off the coast of Loreto in Baja California Sur, the Islands of Loreto feature five UNESCO World Heritage sites in 800-square-mile Loreto National Marine Park waiting to be explored.
The 12 Best Places to Go Glamping in Colorado Featuring Luxury Bedding, Gourmet Meals, Wi-Fi and More

The Centennial State is home to pristine alpine lakes, sweeping plains, untouched wilderness and, of course, the majestic Rocky Mountain range. Indeed, when it comes to natural wonders, few states can compete with Colorful Colorado. That said, backpacking through the backcountry isn’t for everyone. Fortunately, you can still enjoy an awe-inspiring stay in the Great Outdoors even if roughing it is decidedly not your thing, and our roundup of the best places to go glamping in Colorado is proof.
