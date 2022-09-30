ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Chelan PUD Adding Pickleball Courts to Parks

Visitors to Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee will soon notice some more sports facilities there. The Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) is adding six new pickleball courts at the park later this month. PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, says the new courts at Walla Walla are the first of...
WENATCHEE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County tsunami sirens will sound warning tone for Great Washington ShakeOut Oct. 20

At 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, millions of people in Washington State will participate in the largest earthquake and tsunami drill ever: ShakeOut! Why? Earthquakes can happen anywhere, so everyone should know how to protect themselves when an earthquake occurs. Coastal earthquakes can be followed by tsunamis – which is why the Great Washington ShakeOut includes a tsunami drill.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
MyNorthwest

Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass

It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut

Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased

The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
SKYKOMISH, WA

