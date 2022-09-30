Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
US 2 shut down for ‘short-term closure’ Monday morning as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and milepost 48 near Skykomish starting 10:30 a.m. Monday due to “fire activity.”. “This is expected to be a short-term closure, lasting a few hours, while crews remove a tree that is posing a danger to public safety and wet down the area near the road,” WSDOT said in a statement.
kpq.com
White River and Irving Peak Fires Produce Smoke Due to Higher Temperatures
October’s warming trend along with drier weather is fueling the increased fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires this weekend. The smoke is projected to blow towards the northwest, however there will be some residual smoke that will carry into the Wenatchee Valley and other low lying areas.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
livingsnoqualmie.com
Travel Alert: SR 18 lane closures will prepare for upcoming improvements to I-90 and SR 18 in Snoqualmie
Beginning the week of Oct. 3, work on State Route 18 will affect drivers in both directions of the highway. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be felling trees near the Interstate 90 interchange and drilling for soil samples west of the Tiger Mountain summit.
KOMO News
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Adding Pickleball Courts to Parks
Visitors to Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee will soon notice some more sports facilities there. The Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) is adding six new pickleball courts at the park later this month. PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, says the new courts at Walla Walla are the first of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Washington Hikers Successfully Recovered in Overnight Rescue Mission
Two hikers were recently rescued from Dragontail Peak in Chelan County, Washington, after an overnight mission. On Tuesday night, the two hikers were hiking part of the Enchantments Trail that leads to Dragontail Peak when they reported that they were stuck. Chelan County Mountain Rescue, a volunteer rescue unit, was...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County tsunami sirens will sound warning tone for Great Washington ShakeOut Oct. 20
At 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, millions of people in Washington State will participate in the largest earthquake and tsunami drill ever: ShakeOut! Why? Earthquakes can happen anywhere, so everyone should know how to protect themselves when an earthquake occurs. Coastal earthquakes can be followed by tsunamis – which is why the Great Washington ShakeOut includes a tsunami drill.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.
Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut
Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
kpq.com
Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased
The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
Comments / 0