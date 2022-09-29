Read full article on original website
US Stock Futures Higher After Monday's Rally; Factory Orders, JOLTS Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 750 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 240 points on Monday. The Dow Jones recorded the best session since June 24, while it was the best day since July 27 for the S&P 500.
