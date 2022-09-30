Read full article on original website
READER REPORTS: Two abandoned bicycles
Two reader reports today about abandoned bicycles:. The one above was reported by Kay, who found it “on the service road from south parking lot at Lincoln Park toward pool.” Below, a photo from an anonymous reader, who says, “During a walk on the weekend I found a dumped bike near Fauntleroy Church. Not sure if anyone is missing a Specialized Vita bicycle but thought I would post it here. ”
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info
Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the mid-70s. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service. As of this past Saturday, WSF has joined other services in free rides for youth.
About the police activity in North Delridge
Jamie October 2, 2022 (11:21 pm) Thank you!! I’ve been waiting for this post. I heard all the sirens and stuff. Then pulled up a live scanner and heard about a person on foot and her name and description. But wasn’t sure what exactly happened. There is also a live tweet that went out about a missing child near the golf course about 15 mins ago. Scary stuff.
WEST SEATTLE SKY: Smoky sunset, moon
The fire is currently about a third contained, according to this update. Rhonda October 3, 2022 (12:18 am) I canceled my evening run due to the Air Quality Index being over 80. momosmom October 3, 2022 (6:41 am) Husband read this fire was caused by human error…come on in these...
Oktoberfest celebrations, Dream Dinners open house, more for your West Seattle Saturday
(Fall roses, photographed in West Seattle by Gary Pro) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. ROAD WORK: First, a reminder that WSDOT‘s “Revive I-5” project has the ramp from southbound I-5 to the West Seattle Bridge closed all weekend. Next, today’s project list from SDOT:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Subaru
Karen‘s dark green 2004 Subaru Forester wagon was stolen near Admiral Safeway between 6 am and 2:30 pm Saturday. Plate #ACW9799. If you see it, SPD incident # for reference is 22-263153.
West Seattle firefighters join in ‘Light the Night’ remembrance
At 8 pm, Ladder 13 pulled out of its bay at Seattle Fire Station 37 in Sunrise Heights, lights flashing. But it wasn’t heading out on a call. At fire stations all over the city, right at that moment, other SFD apparatus that weren’t on calls did the same, in tribute to fallen firefighters.
Laughter is what they’re after: 2 West Seattle comics bringing it to you via Cozy Comedy
In these often-grim times, it’s hard to argue with the idea that we need more laughter in our lives. are doing their best to bring it to you. Not just through their own careers as performing comics, but by producing shows in a variety of venues – West Seattle and beyond – through their company Cozy Comedy.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Church burglary
Recognize either of those people? They were caught on security camera burglarizing Fauntleroy UCC Church (9140 California SW) last night, reports Phil, who sent the information and images. He says they left behind damage to the lobby door and interior windows, If you have information, the SPD incident # is 2022-262632, and you can also leave a message on the church phone, 206-932-5600.
YOU CAN HELP: Duwamish Alive! opportunities to restore habitat for salmon needed by orcas for survival
If you’re concerned about Southern Resident Killer Whales – still languishing with historically low population numbers – here’s a simple way to help. The one-day volunteer event Duwamish Alive! is back at full strength this fall with the theme “Saving Our Salmon Saves Our Orcas.” Just clear your calendar for 10 am-2 pm Saturday, October 15th – even if you can’t volunteer. The announcement from the Duwamish Alive! Coalition explains:
HALLOWEEN SEASON: This year’s first featured decorations
Now that it’s October, it’s Halloween season in a big way. Thanks to Adam for sending video and photos of all the spookiness going on outside his home at 36th SW and SW Andover: “We have been in West Seattle for about 2 years now. We just had a baby girl and are getting ready to celebrate her first Halloween. We’ve got our decorations up and wanted to share some photos/videos with you … Hope you enjoy and hope the neighbors get to come see too!!”
