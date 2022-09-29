ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhwCl_0iG7mSYV00

(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer.

The accident took place Wednesday morning along Highway. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was able to leave the vehicle, a Dodge Journey, and retrieve her dog before the fire started.

“A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that stopped to help,” the driver wrote on Facebook, after identifying herself in the comments section of a post shared by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office .

The woman said a “kind” fellow driver also helped remove her belongings from the car (before it caught fire), and added that one of the responding officers allowed her dog, Paisley, to sit in the squad car.

‘Quiet quitting’: How a Knoxville business is keeping employees engaged

Photos from the scene of the accident show the car completely engulfed in flames in the middle of the highway. Police vehicles can also be seen blocking the road while a firefighter with the Diablo Fire Department battles the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyT49_0iG7mSYV00
A firefighter from the Diablo Fire Department, in Isanti County, Minnesota, douses a fire that started after a motorist struck a deer. (Isanti County Sheriff’s Office)

Despite the scary scene, neither the driver nor her dog were injured. The deer, however, “did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the used car market so hot, many damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian could end up back in circulation.
FLORIDA STATE
WATE

Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bear cub was rescued after being hit by a vehicle on River Road Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue. The Appalachian Bear Rescue posted to Facebook about a Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger (and former ABR curator) Greg Greico receiving a call after a bear cub was hit by a vehicle on River Road near Elkmont Road.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isanti County, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Isanti County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Isanti County, MN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery center …. New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department. Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police …. The Holmes 485. Oneida doctor sentenced to 40 months in federal Opioid...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

National memorial honors fallen East Tennessee firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fallen East Tennessee firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored at a national memorial service. Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial service. There are several east Tennessee firefighters who will be honored during the ceremony. “Every time we […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes

A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to …. A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Accident
WATE

What you can expect to pay at the pump

Gas Prices are up dramatically on the west coast, causing the national average to rise. Tennessee, however, is seeing a slight drop. Gas Prices are up dramatically on the west coast, causing the national average to rise. Tennessee, however, is seeing a slight drop. Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery center...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WATE

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
ARIZONA STATE
WATE

The Holmes 485

Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery center …. Cumberland Heights has opened another outpatient recovery center as they work to expand their services for people in East Tennessee struggling with substance use disorder. New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department. The Knoxville Police Department is reorganizing its structure. The changes were...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Carl Cowan Park to get new splash pad

On October 3, Knox County Parks and Recreation began demolition and construction of the splash pad. A splash pad in the park was originally installed 15 years ago and it was the county's oldest splash pad. The new pad will be woodland forest-themed. Carl Cowan Park to get new splash...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy