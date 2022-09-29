ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns

SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
CAMBRIA, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

CBRE Provides $16.2M Refinancing for 97-Unit The Oaks at Nipomo in California

NIPOMO, Calif. — CBRE National Senior Housing has provided a $16.2 million refinancing for The Oaks at Nipomo, approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The borrower is Westmont Living, along with a group of individual investors. The Oaks at Nipomo sits on a 4.2-acre parcel and feature 97 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
NIPOMO, CA
biteofthebest.com

Breakfast at Blue Sky on the Bay, Morrow Bay, CA

It was one of my last days on the beautiful Central Coast of California. My sister and I had decided to drive up to Morro Bay for brunch. She frequented Blue Sky, located waterside along the Embarcadero, that offers an all-day breakfast with friendly service and beautiful views of Morro Rock and the Estero Bay.
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Morro Bay, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
Morro Bay, CA
Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Lifestyle
kprl.com

Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022

The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Things To Do#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Bays#Plants And Animals#Adventure Travel#Morro Rock#Travel Destinations#Linus Outdoor#Linus Boating#El Moro Elfin#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
News Channel 3-12

27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police

Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy