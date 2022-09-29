Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns
SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Provides $16.2M Refinancing for 97-Unit The Oaks at Nipomo in California
NIPOMO, Calif. — CBRE National Senior Housing has provided a $16.2 million refinancing for The Oaks at Nipomo, approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The borrower is Westmont Living, along with a group of individual investors. The Oaks at Nipomo sits on a 4.2-acre parcel and feature 97 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
Hundred of scarecrows are on display in SLO County. Here are some to look for
The Cambria Scarecrow Festival was featured on USA Today’s list of the 10 best fall festivals in the United States.
biteofthebest.com
Breakfast at Blue Sky on the Bay, Morrow Bay, CA
It was one of my last days on the beautiful Central Coast of California. My sister and I had decided to drive up to Morro Bay for brunch. She frequented Blue Sky, located waterside along the Embarcadero, that offers an all-day breakfast with friendly service and beautiful views of Morro Rock and the Estero Bay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kprl.com
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
Walnuts were once top crop in SLO County. Why did farmers rip out orchards in 1970s?
“The walnut trees are gone, all over the valley,” one community member lamented in 1979.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Colorful light exhibit coming to SLO for the holidays. Here’s a sneak peek
The art exhibit will be produced by one of the forces behind the Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Native American tribes spanning the entire continent gather at 25th Annual Intertribal Powwow
SANTA YNEZ, Calif.- Native American Tribes from all over North America came together to dance, sing, and drum at the Chumash Intertribal Powwow in Santa Ynez. The goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences, focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while promoting Native American self-reliance and pride.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County city named one of 5 sites for state affordable housing projects
The new development will help “fill the gap” in housing on the Central Coast, a city official said.
San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Cities Fire Authority respond to calls of an overturned car in Arroyo Grande Sunday
Five Cities Fire Authority was on the scene of a car rollover in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Rd. in Arroyo Grande Sunday morning. The post Five Cities Fire Authority respond to calls of an overturned car in Arroyo Grande Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Month-long road project kicks off near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Emergency repairs along a section of Hwy 1 kicked off Monday and will run through the end of October.
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase
A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
SpaceX rocket set to launch from Vandenberg this week — carrying ninth batch of satellites
SpaceX has delivered more than 3,300 satellites into orbit.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
Video: Large Royal Air Force transport plane makes landing at Paso Robles Airport
City exploring relationship with Royal Air Force for regular training missions. – A British transport plane arrived at Paso Robles Airport on Saturday in preparation for a series of missions to train high-altitude paratroopers. The Airbus A400M Atlas is a European four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, according to Wikipedia. It...
Comments / 1