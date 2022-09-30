LOCAL ROUNDUP: Timberline, Boise boys settle nothing in tie

The Timberline and Boise boys soccer teams could have decided the 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship Thursday.

They finished where they started after Timberline rallied from a halftime deficit to force a 2-2 draw.

Boise led 2-0 at halftime behind goals from Kye McAllister and Baraka Dayi. But Timberline fought back behind goals from Jeremiah and Kyle Atkinson.

The Wolves tied the match with 5 minutes remaining.

Timberline is 13-0-2 overall, 10-0-1 in league. Boise is 12-0-2 and 10-0-1.

The teams are likely to end up facing each other in the district title match.

CENTENNIAL 6, NAMPA 1: The Patriots (7-5-1, 6-5-0) handled the Bulldogs in a 5A SIC match.

Merci Byangene-Wane had a hat trick and Biruk Abraha had two goals to lead Centennial.

BISHOP KELLY 1, RIDGEVUE 1: The teams battled through a scoreless first half before ending in a tie in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Cole Hernandez put Ridgevue (6-7-1, 5-6-1) ahead midway in the second half. But the Knights (7-4-3, 6-2-3) scored with just 13 seconds remaining on a Colton Crawford goal.

Ridgevue goalie Gerardo Rodriguez Jr. had 20 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

BISHOP KELLY 3, RIDGEVUE 1: The Knights (11-2-1, 11-0-0) remained unbeaten in 4A SIC play with the win over the Warhawks.

Maggie Avey, Sophie Schmautz and Madeleine Ramsey each scored for Bishop Kelly.

Tyleigh Quarders scored for Ridgevue.

GOLF

BISHOP KELLY SWEEPS: The Bishop Kelly boys and girls teams swept the 4A District III titles Wednesday.

The Bishop Kelly boys shot 315 at Lakeview Golf Course, topping Columbia (345) and Vallivue (350), both also state bound.

Jaxon Wright of Vallivue was medalist with a 74. Andrew Moodie led Bishop Kelly with a 77.

The Bishop Kelly girls shot 324 to easily capture the title. Emmett, the other state qualifier, shot 451.

Cara Carter of Bishop Kelly was medalist with a 76.

The 4A state tournament is Oct. 7-8 at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.

VOLLEYBALL

CENTENNIAL 3, MERIDIAN 2: The Patriots and Warriors battled before Centennial held on 26-28, 26-24, 25-14, 25-27, 15-12 in a 5A SIC match.

Malani Ogden led Meridian with 15 kills, Ally Arnzen had 13 kills and Sophie Rice had eight aces, 18 digs and 18 assists.

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER

NIGHTHAWKS RALLY: Northwest Nazarene rallied to top Western Oregon 2-1 in a GNAC match.

Lukas Juodkunaitis scored in the 40th minute for NNU (6-1-1, 2-0-0) to tie the match. Then in the 80th minute, Brandon Pariso sent a cross to Sullivan Smith, who put the ball past a diving goalie.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NIGHTHAWKS GET ROAD WIN: Northwest Nazarene topped Saint Martin’s 1-0 in a GNAC match.

Savanna Herz headed in a pass from Magda Wronski in the 32nd minute. NNU improved to 6-1-2 and 4-0-1.

BRONCOS, RAMS DRAW: Boise State and Colorado State drew 0-0 in a Mountain West match in Fort Collins, Colorado.

It’s the fifth straight shutout for the Broncos, who are undefeated in their last eight matches (3-0-5).

“I’m so proud of our girls,” BSU coach Jim Thomas said. “The togetherness of the group is palpable. The application of our intent to actually win games is superb.”

VOLLEYBALL

BRONCOS FALL ON ROAD: San Jose State topped Boise State in four sets in a Mountain West match.

The loss moved BSU to 10-4 and 2-1.

The Broncos won the first set, but that was the end of their good fortune. Paige Bartch led BSU with 12 kills, the 11th time she has reached double-figure kills. Lauren Ohlinger added eight kills and three blocks.