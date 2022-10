The 65-92 Colorado Rockies kicked off a brutal six game final series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by getting demolished 10-1. Their only run came against a position player pitching in the top of the ninth inning. Maybe that’s the worst of it out of the way early? The Rockies need just one win to avoid having their second worst season by record in team history. They need to win every single remaining game to hit 70 wins. Things are not trending in the right direction. The Rockies are 1-10 in their last 11 games and are riding a six game losing streak. Can the Rockies pull out of the nosedive and finish the season with some semblance of dignity?

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO